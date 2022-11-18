Each year, the Sustainability Awards makes special mention of the individuals who are making, or have made, an outstanding impact in the world of sustainable built design. These are the faces behind the projects, just some of the many who have dedicated their life’s work to changing Australia’s future through the medium of architecture and design.

For 2022, the program celebrated two people who are at opposite ends of their careers, showing not only how far the industry has come, but just how bright its future is. From a pool of many, our jury selected Chriss Nunn (AMP Capital) and Marni Reti (Kaunitz Yeung Architecture) as exemplars, two figures who stand apart from their peers in their respective areas.

Marni Reti, a proud Palawa and Ngātiwai woman, was awarded the annual Emerging Architect/Designer Award for 2022. Proudly partnered by Kaolin Tiles, the award recognises a person in the first five years of their career who has made a significant contribution to the sustainable built environment. All recipients of the Emerging Architect/Designer Award show a high level of individualism and innovation, carving out their own path as they look to make their mark on their industry.

Throughout her career, Marni has been an advocate for engaging with Indigenous knowledge in her architectural practice. She was awarded the inaugural Droga Indigenous Architecture Scholarship by the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), where she graduated with a Masters of Architecture. Following her graduation, Marni joined Kaunitz Yeung Architecture, where she holds an especially-created position for an Indigenous architecture student.

From working on award-winning projects in remote and Indigenous communities, to helping to expand UTS’ Indigenous curriculum, Marni’s approach is holistic and considered, where her future career is deeply ingrained in her past.



From a trailblazer to an industry stalwart, AMP Capital’s Chris Nunn was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award, proudly presented by BlueScope. Through his career, Chris has 20 years' experience in sustainability, with expertise in environmental law, sustainability consultancy, green building design and operations, sustainability rating systems, corporate sustainability strategy and reporting. Currently working as Head of Sustainability at AMP Capital Real Estate, Chris sets up and executes sustainability strategies. Covering areas of environment, social and governance, Chris works with key stakeholders and property managers to to communicate sustainability performance and initiatives and represents AMP Capital Real Estate through industry bodies.

The awards will return for their 17th year in 2023, with entries opening in the coming months.

