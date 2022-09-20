As we sit at a critical point of the future of our earth, education around improving sustainability for the built environment is more important than ever. This year the Sustainability Summit is leading the way, delivering inspiration and industry-leading knowledge over a full-day symposium.

Scheduled for Thursday 10th November as a hybrid event, the Sustainability Summit is back and bigger than ever as it rises to the challenge of driving Australia’s built environment toward a better future. Join us at Sydney’s Shangri-La hotel, or online, for seven CPD-accredited sessions and an opening keynote that will feature speakers who are pioneering thought leadership across the industry.

After two years as a digital event, the Summit is taking the ease of virtual conferences and combining it with a networking-focused physical event: providing a hybrid experience that extends attendance opportunities to all - no matter how you like to join or where you are in Australia.

From panels on circular economy to social sustainability, affordable housing to disaster-resilient buildings, the 2022 program is covering everything you need to know to push your limits on sustainable design outcomes. Whether you’re joining us in person or from the comfort of your home and workplace, make sure you’re there as we set the agenda for the future of Australia’s design landscape.

Hear from industry-leading speakers

As an industry-leading conference, the Sustainability Summit attracts speakers and panellists who are renowned for their innovation and leadership across the industry. This year is no different, with over 35 speakers combining to provide commentary on the topics that matter most to you. Led by star keynote Phoebe Roberts (MinterEillison), the lineup includes the likes of Kate Nason (Frasers), Richard Choy (NATSPEC), Alison Scotland (ASBEC), Gavin Ashley (HIP V. HYPE) and more.

With more speakers to be announced, keep an eye on the lineup for the full suite of experts.

The topics that matter most to you

Curated by the editorial team of Architecture & Design, in consultation with industry-leading names, the 2022 program features a range of topics that cover all facets of the Sustainable Built Environment. A panel on Circular Economy will form as an audience favourite of the day, 2022 will also see the Summit respond to topical and pressing concerns around disaster-resilient buildings and affordable housing, while also tackling the new NCC updates and the latest knowledge around social sustainability.

For the first time, the 2022 Sustainability Summit will also feature leaders in the supplier space, who will weigh in on the role of product and material selection in furthering sustainable built design. These sessions are brought to you by the brands making the Sustainability Summit and Awards a possibility, including Best of the Best and Carbon Neutral Partner Autex Acoustics, and category partners Big Ass Fans, BlueScope, Bondor, Electrolux, ForestOne, GH Commercial, Holcim, Kaolin, Network Architectural, Next Timber by Timberlink, Sika, Siniat, Stormtech, Verosol and Wood Solutions.

Further your education with CPD accreditation

Make your education count as you walk away from the 2022 Sustainability Summit with up to seven formal CPD points. This is a full day of learning that will give you the knowledge and accreditation you need to further your work in the built environment of the future.

The 2022 Sustainability Summit Program

Sustainability Summit

Thursday November 10

Shangri La, Sydney

And ONLINE

8:00am AEDT

Welcome Address & official Welcome to Country

8:05am AEDT

Keynote Address

Phoebe Roberts (MinterEllison)

8:35am AEDT

PANEL: NCC Changes for 2022: why have they not been Adopted?

Jua Cilliers (UTS School of Built Environment), Kate Nason (Frasers), Summer Wang (HATCH), Richard Choy (NATSPEC)

9:35am AEDT

PRODUCT PANEL: Innovation and the Latest in Sustainable Building Solutions

11:05am AEDT

PANEL: Learn, Design and Adapt: Lessons on Designing a Disaster-Resilient Building

Geoff Hanmer (UTS), Ramona Meyricke (Taylor Fry)

12:05pm AEDT

PANEL: How Circular Economy can Drive Greater Sustainability and new Business Opportunities

Damien Giurco (Institute for Sustainable Futures), Katarzyna Jurkiewicz (Grimshaw), Alison Scotland (ASBEC)

2:05pm AEDT

PRODUCT PANEL: A Complete Solution: Investigating the Product Lifecycle

3:05pm AEDT

Creating Social Sustainability Value Chain: Designing Places that Work well for People and the Environment

Leena Thomas (UTS), Michael Hegarty (dwp), Gavin Ashley (HIP V. HYPE), Dr. Esther Charlesworth (RMIT), Councillor HY William Chan (City of Sydney)

4:35pm AEDT

Social and Affordable Housing: where do we go from here?

David Kaunitz (Kaunitz Yeung Architecture), Professor Hal Pawson (UNSW), Maria Yanez (Nightingale), Allison Stout (GHDWoodhead), Lee Hillam (Dunn & Hillam, Southern Cross Housing), Ali Galbraith (Breathe)

5:35pm AEDT

Closing Address

PLUS more speakers to be announced!

Event Details:

2022 Sustainability Summit, November 10, 2022. Join in-person at the Shangri-La Hotel, Sydney, or online anywhere across Australia

