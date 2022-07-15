Make Architects has been tasked with designing a new residential development at Chatswood which the practice hopes will become a catalyst for future development in the region.

Located in the Chatswood CBD expansion area on Anderson St, the mixed use precinct will provide retail and commercial opportunities on the lower floors, with 110 residences split between two towers on the upper levels. Both towers sit at 90 metres in height, and are united by a central green spine of communal gardens located on every third floor. The gardens will promote community and connection with both people within the building and with the outdoors.

An infinity pool, gym, sauna, cinema, barbeque area and rooftop garden top the list of amenities. Make’s landscape partners Lat 27 will oversee the design of the green spaces.

A ground floor link encourages movement through the site to an existing laneway. Combined with retail offerings, the thoroughfare will create a new public space to be accessed by all. There is an opportunity here to commission local and First Nations artists to create artworks for the public spaces and walkways.

“We are proud to have won this project through the Design Excellence competitive process. The aspiration and focus on great design has been clear from the start from all parties involved,” says Make Director Simon Lincoln.

Make’s Project Lead, Jacob Alsop, says the project will achieve sustainable design outcomes.

“This project will bring much-needed new homes to a growing area, while catering to the needs and wants of Sydney residents in the post-COVID era. We’ve designed the building to have abundant natural light, shared and private outdoor spaces, communal areas for connection with the surrounding community, and design features that ensure privacy for residents.”

A planning application will be submitted later this year.