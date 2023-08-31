Macquarie Data Centres has announced an amendment of plans for its future data centre, iC3 Super West, with the HDR-designed facility to increase its IT load by 41 percent, resulting in a total of 45 megawatts.

The expansion is attributed to the rapidly rising demand for power and data-hungry AI workloads in Australia. The increased load will also provide a home for hyperscale cloud customers. Macquarie Data Centres have consistently supported AI innovation in Australia, committing to upgrades to their facilities to ensure they and their clients are well prepared.

Macquarie Data Centres Group Executive, David Hirst, says the upgrades have been made possible through a $160 million capital raise in June, which the company has allocated towards AI.

“According to CSIRO, the Australian economy could gain A$315 billion by 2028 through the integration of AI,” he says.

“However, unlocking the full potential of AI hinges on the availability of advanced AI-ready data centres. To ensure optimal performance in training and inference of these AI models, we are designing our upcoming data centres to meet and surpass the demanding requirements for higher densities.”

Steel and glass adorn the facade of the facility, with a hues of blue, white and grey to integrate with the streetscape. Spanning eight storeys, the centre will be the third building of its kind within the Macquarie Park Data Centre Campus in Sydney’s premier North Zone.

The increase in planned capacity will mean the total campus IT load could reach 63MW. The changes made to the centre’s initial designs will be able to support the requirements of new AI chip and server infrastructure, with state-of-the-art cooling requirements to mitigate heat emitted from the facilities.

For more information, visit macquariedatacentres.com.