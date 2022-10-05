Powerhouse has been rather busy, which seems like a fairly sizable understatement.

With the renewal of Powerhouse Ultimo (concept pictured top) in full swing, the transformation of the Museum Discovery Centre nearly complete and construction of Powerhouse Parramatta underway, the organisation is cementing itself as New South Wales’ quintessential cultural institution.

Powerhouse Ultimo, one of Sydney’s most loved museums, has risen from the ashes. Seemingly condemned to being shut once Powerhouse Parramatta was completed, the state government made a u-turn, and opted to invest heavily into its renewal.

Powerhouse CEO, Lisa Havilah, explains how it all turned around.

“The NSW Government decided almost two years ago to retain and renew Ultimo. After that decision was made, we went away and did a business case to look at what that renewal might entail. Once we completed that business case, the government made an announcement to invest between $480-500 million.”

The renewal will see the upgrading of the Powerhouse’s existing spaces to a world-class standard, as well as the creation of dedicated exhibition spaces for design and fashion exhibits, new education spaces and the reorientation of the Museum to The Goods Line.

“Powerhouse Ultimo sits in a very changing environment. There’s so much growth happening at Tech Central and Darling Harbour, and the Powerhouse has been a bit of an island amongst all of that change,” Havilah says.

“We really think that through this renewal and the collaboration with an Australian design team, we can make the museum more connected and relevant, and deliver programs that really engage the community with the creative industry.”

Five Australian architectural ‘superteams’ have been shortlisted for the design competition, with the second stage of the brief being sent to each team last month. The teams, which include the likes of Architectus, BVN, John Wardle Architects and TZG, are currently working on their concepts to present to the design jury at the end of November.

Designed by Lahznimmo Architects, the Museum Discovery Centre (pictured above) at Castle Hill shapes as the beating heart of both Powerhouse Ultimo and Parramatta. Once the redevelopment of the building is complete, it will comprise all of the Powerhouse’s collections and provide increased access to the community.

“For the first time in the 142 year history of the powerhouse, all of our collection of over 500,000 objects will be consolidated on the one site and co-located with conservation, registration and curatorial teams,” Havilah says.

“The Centre will hold collection storage space, conservation workshops, exhibition and education spaces and provides the community with an opportunity to engage with the Powerhouse collection.”

As the Discovery Centre reaches its topping out milestone, Powerhouse Parramatta (pictured below) is beginning to ascend into the Western Sydney sky. Designed by Moreau Kusunoki and Genton, piling has been completed, with the core currently under construction. Powerhouse Curators are currently in the process of working on the museum’s curatorial framework, which will guide the exhibitions in its first three years of operation.

With each of the Museum of Arts and Applied Sciences’ assets currently in varying stages of redevelopment, Sydney’s cultural offerings are set to be dramatically strengthened. For more information, head to www.maas.museum.

Images: Supplied