Plus Architecture has announced the completion of its Luna project at Burleigh Heads.

Developed by Brisbane-based developer Forme, the eight full-floor apartments overlook Queensland’s iconic Burleigh Beach and is currently the most expensive apartment development sold on a rate per square metre in the sunshine state. Mim Design created the interiors for each of the beachside properties.

Plus’ thoughtful design process has seen a number of architectural elements come to the fore to elevate the complex. The iconic curved glass façade is the first of its kind in a residential development in Australia, which was designed to reflect the ocean below, allowing Luna to seamlessly blend with its stunning landscape. The north facing, full height windows capture the outstanding panoramic ocean views, and allow for an influx of natural light within each residence.

A number of first rate amenities including a private pool, wet-edge sun lounge and fully equipped gym ensure residents are able to unwind comfortably within the confines of the development.

Plus Architecture Director Danny Juric says the residential offering is the ideal beachfront home.

“Luna Burleigh has been expertly designed, inspired by the fracturing of light passing through crystal cool water, and the surrounding lush greenery of the National Park. With an envious location, moments away from Burleigh Beach and abundant coastal rainforests of the Burleigh Heads National Park, the luxury offering ticks all the boxes when it comes to ultimate beach-front living,” he says.

“The Gold Coast already has a glittering city skyline and we wanted to add complementation to that, just as the ocean does - creating a peaceful and tranquil home for those wanting to truly enjoy the rolling waves, treetops and natural beauty of the coast,” he said.

Luna is another addition to a portfolio of ‘super lux’ projects delivered by Plus Architecture across the east coast in recent past.

Image: Supplied