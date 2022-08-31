Skincare brand L’Occitane’s store at Westfield Bondi Junction has been accredited with a 5 Star Green Star Certified Rating for Interiors after being in operation for less than a year.

Dubbed the Green Store, the outlet demonstrated L’Occitane’s commitment to becoming a leader in both the beauty and sustainability space. The company says the store’s functionality and aesthetic beauty have made it an ideal retail space.

L’Occitane’s General Manage of Australia, Pierre-Emmanuel Joffre, says the brand is delighted to have gained the certification.

"The L'Occitane team both in Australia and globally are incredibly excited to celebrate the Bondi Green Store's achievement to officially be awarded a 5 Star - Green Star - Interiors v1.3 certified rating from the Green Building Council of Australia.

"To achieve this accolade, L'Occitane's first ever Green Store globally was developed with sustainability at the forefront - from demolition and construction through to styling. Features such as the Green Wall, which acts as a natural air filter, and the Refill Fountain, which encourages the reuse of packaging to reduce waste, all contribute to this 5 star rating.

"From inception, it has been L'Occitane's intention to reduce our impact on earth and seek sustainable alternatives to lead the way across both the Beauty and Retail sectors. This certification is an example of the incredible work and countless hours dedicated to making an impact on reducing L'Occitane's footprint and being cultivators of change.”

The features of the Green Store include a refill fountain for empty and reusable water bottles, a green wall with a fully integrated irrigation system which will act as an air filter and an icebreaker sink made from recycled L’Occitane bottles.

The materials utilised within the build are supported by a suite of environmental certifications, including the Green Building Council of Australia’s Green Tag and Good Environmental Choice Australia.

“Sustainability values run deep within L’Occitane, and these values come to life at their new 5 Star Green Star - Interiors v1.3 store at Bondi Junction. This can be seen in the selection of materials, enhanced air-quality, and a refill station for shoppers; elements that are set to inspire store visitors for years to come. Congratulations to L’Occitane for this achievement which represents Australian excellence, demonstrates how Green Star can be taken into retail and sets a benchmark for other Australian retailers to follow. We look forward to seeing how L’Occitane stores continue to innovate and inspire into the future," says Davina Rooney, CEO, Green Building Council of Australia.

Images: Supplied