Link Wentworth has received a $2.67 million boost from the NSW Government to upgrade 318 social housing properties to support people in need in Metropolitan Sydney.

The newly merged community housing provider will roll out the program of working on June 30, with the funding used to improve the quality, safety and comfort of homes. The program will provide small businesses across Northern and Western Sydney with much needed work within the construction industry, with the company set on supporting an economic recovery post COVID-19.

Link Wentorth CEO Andrew McAnulty says the upgrade is timely and will help those who live within the dwellings to be more comfortable within their own home.

“This is one of the state government’s largest stimulus programs in recent years and we’re thrilled to receive this much-needed investment to help bring aged properties up to standard,” he says.

“A well-maintained, safe and secure property is extremely important to the people who call our properties home. Our tenants deserve to feel proud of where they live and improvements such as upgraded pathways and a retiled roof do so much to boost wellbeing and community spirit.”

$1.74 million of the money will be used for upgrades at the Wentworth Community Housing properties in Western Sydney suburbs including Riverstone and Windsor, with the remaining $930,000 spent on maintenance to former Link Housing properties that span across Northern Sydney from Mount Colah to Ryde.

The funding allocation follows the NSW Government’s announcement of 31 successful bids by Community Housing Providers (CHPs) to deliver $40 million in stimulus funding to upgrade social housing, create jobs and help build safer and stronger communities throughout NSW.

Minister for Water, Property and Housing, Melinda Pavey, says the $40 million program will deliver capital works for more than 2000 properties owned by the NSW Land and Housing Corporation (LAHC) and managed by CHPs, including 55 percent in regional locations.

“The program will create more than 350 jobs in NSW, with more than half of them in regional areas. Regional NSW has also received over half of government stimulus grants over $1 million,” she says.

“Alongside CHPs, we’re improving the quality, comfort and safety of homes for thousands of vulnerable people and families throughout NSW.

“This investment is also supporting the local businesses that are supplying workers with the tools, trades and building materials that will give these homes a fresh lick of paint, a new roof or gutter, and much needed bathroom and kitchen replacements.”