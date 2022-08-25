Cedar Woods has announced the completion of the fourth apartment building at its Williams Landing Town Centre precinct in Melbourne’s west.

Dubbed Lincoln Apartments, the residence comprises 69 residences and has been designed by DKO Architecture. A series of bold forms make up the apartment’s structure, with a rooftop garden, gymnasium and BBQ facilities headlining the list of amenities.

“The Lincoln Apartments have been designed with amenity front of mind, and deliver both quality and convenience to our residents,” says Cedar Woods Chief Operating Officer Patrick Archer.

“We know that a sense of community is a top priority for many first-home buyers, and we have fostered this sense of community by delivering inviting common areas within the building.”

Each residence features generous floorplates and clever storage spaces, making the apartments ideal for families. Abundant glazing features throughout, allowing natural light to fill living and bedroom spaces, while balconies extend the sense of space within each apartment, celebrating indoor-outdoor living.

The Town Centre precinct sits in one of Melbourne’s fastest growing suburbs in the City of Wyndham and has been earmarked as a Major Activity Centre by Plan Melbourne. Lincoln Apartments sits at the epicentre of Williams Landing, located on the corner of Clark Street and Tonkin Way.

“Williams Landing is a thriving community with over 9,000 residents, and benefits from an abundance of local businesses, sporting clubs, and organisations contributing to the vibrancy of the community,” says Archer.

“Williams Landing continues to grow year on year, and we’re seeing consistent demand for the area with a vacancy rate of just 1.2 percent in June.”

The completion of Lincoln Apartments brings the Williams Landing Town Centre residential capacity to 268 apartment dwellings, complementing existing buildings Newtown, Oxford, and Lancaster Apartments.

For more information, visit www.cedarwoods.com.au/williams-landing.