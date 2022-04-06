The final stage of Lendlease’s Gramercy Terraces development has now been released, with 15 residences up for grabs completing the residential component of the intergenerational living precinct in Melbourne’s inner-city.

The former Studio 9 precinct in Richmond has been revitalised by the developer to comprise 31 three and four level individually titled three-bedroom residences with dedicated car spaces. Inspired by the precinct’s rich heritage, Gramercy Terraces offer a sanctuary within the inner city with light filled atriums that cascade natural light and spacious individual rooftop terraces with city views.

“Gramercy Terraces are the residential component of our intergenerational living precinct in Richmond and allow residents to embrace the vibrancy and pace of an urban lifestyle while promoting diversity and connection across generations within the local community,” a Spokesperson from Lendlease says.

“Purposefully designed with families, couples, downsizers and investors in mind, we have seen a strong demand for this product to date with only 15 terraces now remaining.”

The building’s design is directly inspired by the predominantly redbrick streetscape and pays homage to the former site of the Nine Network studio and the Wertheim Piano factory, Victoria's first piano factory.

Ardency Kennedy Place, Lendlease’s latest luxury retirement community, is also located within the precinct. The development also features a new onsite café and provedore and the existing Richmond Community Learning Centre. The development is in close proximity to a number of restaurants, cafes and boutiques on Swan Street and is easily connected to the rest of the city from Burnley Station.

The precinct is being built to hopefully achieve a 6 Star Green Star Communities rating from the Green Building Council of Australia, currently the highest rating possible for sustainable design of this nature. Gramercy Terraces are priced from $1.85 million, and residences range from 193 to 215 sqm, with each residency featuring individual balconies and spacious rooftop terraces.

Construction is due to begin in the coming months, with residents anticipated to move into their new homes in late 2023. For more information, head to gramercyterraces.com.au.

Images: Supplied