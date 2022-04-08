Logo
lego hq billund
Lego put the building blocks in place for future with new HQ

Lego’s new headquarters, designed by the Danish-based CF Møller Architects has officially opened, with the structure built to help the toy company inspire the builders and architects of tomorrow.
lego-new-hq-billund-cf-moller-architects-1732009019.png

Located in Billund, Denmark, the 54,000 sqm office precinct will house 2,000 of Lego’s employees. The building consists of eight blocks that interlock, each three or four stories high.

Lego Group CEO Niels B Christiansen says the new headquarters embodies Lego’s core values of imagination, fun, creativity, caring, learning, and quality.

"Our mission is to inspire children so it's important we provide a vibrant, playful workplace that enables employees to deliver inspiring experiences for kids," he says.

A monolithic atrium sits at the centre of the precinct, dubbed Campus Square. Four storeys in height, Central Square plays host to three massive lego bricks that are covered in pictures of Lego characters. Curved balconies on the upper levels wrap around the space with coloured stairs leading to the floors above.

The office and meeting spaces are located on the upper floors, with a grouping of spaces known as the People House sitting on the lower floors. It features event spaces, a gymnasium and sports hall, temporary accommodation and a shop exclusive to employees.

The building’s facade features bricks in the mould of Lego’s classic blocks, with meeting rooms, green roofs and a mini-golf course sitting across the top of the building.

Lego has been based in Billund since the 1930s. The new headquarters follows on from the Lego House visitor centre that was recently completed by Bjarke Ingels Group.

Images: Supplied

