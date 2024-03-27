Australia’s largest mosque, Baitul Huda at Marsden Park, has held a dinner this week with political leaders, religious figures from diverse backgrounds, and members of the public during the holy month of Ramadan, in the wake of the cancellation of Premier Iftar dinners across New South Wales and Victoria.

Titled the Interfaith Iftar Dinner, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Australia opened its doors to the public to emphasise the importance of dialogue, mutual respect, and tolerance, bringing people together, irrespective of religious and political differences during the month of Ramadan.

"In times of difficulty, nurturing transparent communication is essential to construct bridges and uplift disadvantaged societies across the globe,” says Ahmadiyya National President and Grand Imam I. H. Kauser.

“Now is the time to unite individuals, societies, and nations under a shared platform, promoting peace, mutual respect, and global harmony. The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community has always played a key role in bringing together people from all walks of life and this Iftar dinner is another step in that direction."

The site was purchased in 1983 by the Community. Opening in 1989, the mosque was extended nearly 20 years later in 2008 to celebrate the centenary of Khilafat. The mosque has capacity for some 700 worshippers. The Khilafat Centenary Hall opened in 2013, which sits adjacent to the mosque.

The Community hopes that individuals that attended were able to listen and learn from one another.