La Vera, a $120 million COX-designed multi-residential development at Macquarie Park, has officially received development approval, building upon the growth area’s already bustling pipeline.

Developed by Urban Property Group, the complex will comprise 119 apartments across 14 storeys. Sat at the epicentre of Macquarie Park, La Vera sits in close proximity to schools, universities, public transport options, retail offerings and healthcare services, as well as Sydney’s North Shore business base.

Views from each residence look out towards Lane Cove National Park, with interior textures mirroring its natural surroundings. Well-articulated facades command a distinctive presence, while an elevated ground plane boasts landscaped gardens designed by Arcadia. Apartments range from one-three bedrooms,

Indoor and outdoor spaces meld into one another, full-height glazing ensures both natural light and sightlines. The interiors are available in two colour schemes, intentionally designed to be timeless.

Urban Property Group CEO Patrick Elias says the family business is delighted to bolster its portfolio with yet another affordably priced project that does not compromise on quality, with a 10-year latent defect insurance policy giving buyers a decade of cover.

“We are delighted to have secured DA and be able to greenlight our La Vera development, which continues our track-record of providing high-quality housing,” he says.

“The development is situated in a key growth area in Sydney, and we expect there to be strong interest as we kick-off our sales campaign.

“Importantly, La Vera will be our second development under the NSW Government’s LDI insurance scheme. This sends the message that we stand-by the quality of our developments and buyers can have peace of mind beyond the point of purchase.”

Construction is set to commence immediately with completion expected in Q2 2025. A display suite at 66 Talavera Road, Macquarie Park, is now open. For further info, click here.