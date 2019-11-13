Darling Square Library opens in Sydney

A new state-of-the-art library has been opened at The Exchange building in Darling Square.

The library has been designed by BVN and occupies two floors of The Exchange building, designed by Kengo Kuma.

The facility is a modern, light-filled library with spaces to read and study, meeting rooms for hire, an Ideas Lab to support technology and creative start-ups, access to a variety of specialist equipment and materials, and a program of workshops for all ages.

“I’m certain that Darling Square Library will quickly become the community’s living room, open for everyone to enjoy,” says lord mayor Clover Moore.

Darling Square Library replaces the recently closed Haymarket library, with the latter’s resources moved to the new larger facility.

The new library houses a collection of more than 30,000 items, including an Asian literature collection; meeting rooms equipped with digital technology; individual workspaces and public computers with free Wi-Fi; a dedicated children’s area; and a 200sqm Ideas Lab, with a makerspace and unique program of hands-on workshops and events for creation and learning. The Ideas Lab will focus on supporting start-ups and entrepreneurs.

Image credit: City of Sydney