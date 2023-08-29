Seven private industry bodies alongside three federal agencies have announced the launch of Infrastructure Net Zero, an initiative that will assist the nation on its path to net zero by 2050.

The ten organisations comprised on the Steering Committee (SteerCo) includes the Australian Constructors Association; Australian Railways Association; Clean Energy Finance Corporation; Consult Australia; the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications & the Arts; Green Building Council Australia; Infrastructure Australia; Infrastructure Partnerships Australia and Roads Australia.

The culmination of the SteerCo embodies the collective understanding that decarbonisation is a joint effort, with an aligned and effective use of time, resources, and expertise key to net zero.

“Infrastructure embodies, consumes and enables 70 percent of Australia’s carbon footprint,” says Infrastructure Net Zero Chair Nicole Lockwood.

“The tightened targets for 2030 and 2050, the huge pipeline of new projects and the need to adapt to increasing climate shocks have brewed the perfect storm. The time for decisive action is now. Infrastructure Net Zero will help the whole sector go further and faster – together.”

The strategic direction of Infrastructure Net Zero is divided into four work streams that will target priority issues. This includes defining net zero for infrastructure, public /private sector alignment, uplifting capability in the supply chain and procurement for net zero.

“Today’s announcement is yet another demonstration of the Albanese Government’s commitment to work with industry and across governments to ensure Australia’s transport and transport infrastructure sectors play their part on the path to net zero emissions – in a sustainable way that supports communities,” says Federal Minister for Industry, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Catherine King in a keynote speech at the organisation’s launch.

“This builds on the recent decision by Infrastructure and Transport Ministers to establish the new Infrastructure Decarbonisation Working Group, which will explore ways to reduce embodied emissions in transport infrastructure, while strengthening the global competitiveness of Australia’s infrastructure and transport sectors.”

A facilitated discussion on the Commonwealth and New South Wales Governments’ new policies and initiatives for decarbonising transport infrastructure followed the launch. Infrastructure Sustainability Council CEO, Ashley Simpson, says she is excited by the forming of the body.

“We look forward to working together with stakeholders from every part of the sector to accelerate the pathways to net zero and accelerate action on the infrastructure which enables our nation to thrive.”

