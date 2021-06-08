Infinity Residential, a development overseen by Haitchin Group, is the latest masterplanned project to be announced that resides within Sydney’s bustling north-west region.

Comprising 290 luxury apartments with curved balconies that will provide 360 degree views of the metropolitan area, Infinity Residential’s first release, dubbed Marque, includes a range of one-, two- and three-bedroom residences, designed by Turner Architects.

The precinct is a short walk from the Sydney Metro Northwest line, and is part of Haitchin’s Infinity Park development, that includes the 4,714sqm site’s office precinct, Infinity Commercial.

Haitchin Group’s General Manager Robert Tasevski says the precinct has been thoughtfully planned to incorporate luxury living with an outdoor lifestyle.

“We know that people are putting greater priority on their personal health and fitness which is a key focus at Infinity Park, but well-being is also often a direct response from your home environment,” he says.

“We’ve come up with a design that encapsulates serenity with a relaxed resort-style ambience featuring beautiful interiors, seamless integration with the outdoors, while being enveloped by calming nature.

The development will be partially framed by one of the largest pools in the Hills district and topped by stunning landscaped sky terraces. The three contemporary residential buildings, ranging in height from six to 23-storeys, will include grand foyers with a concierge plus specially created spaces to explore, escape and retreat.

Organic curved balconies and balustrades sweep like ribbons across the contemporary façade; while tranquil lush green landscapes spill in and around each home.

Off-the-plan buyers will be given a choice of sophisticated colour palettes, inspired by both nature and the urban world. The interiors have been specifically designed to lift the mood featuring beautiful timbers, soft coloured stone and subtle neutral tones.

At the heart of each residence is a luxury kitchen with a large island and fitted with high-end European appliances. Spacious elegant living rooms flow out to a private entertainment terrace. Tranquil light-filled bedrooms offer an abundance of storage; while quality bathrooms will feature oak-look cabinetry and reconstituted marble countertops.

“Mixing textures is not only aesthetically appealing but is essential in creating a warm and soothing environment, allowing residents to step inside their home and instantly feel relaxed,” says Amy Pacewicz, Turner Architects’ Project Interior Designer.

“The buildings have a youthful contemporary edge surrounded by magnificent grounds that have been purposefully designed with outdoor space to encourage exercise, mindfulness and connectivity, which is the philosophy behind Infinity Park.”

The lifestyle estate’s pool, which has a surface area of 125m2 with a perimeter of 67m, will include change rooms, sun decks, shaded areas and suitable secure fencing for safety. A four level basement will provide an abundance of parking.

Infinity Park is expected to be complete in 2024. For more information regarding the development, visit infinitypark.com.au.