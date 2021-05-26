Industry Lanes, a mixed-use commercial development located in Richmond, is a workplace designed specifically for the 21st century and its design characteristics.

Conceived by Salta Properties and Abacus Property Group in collaboration with leading Australian architecture and design firm Architectus, the building offers childcare facilities, is close to public transport and urban green spaces, with Barkley Gardens and the Yarra River only minutes away.

The site has a net lettable area of 18,000sqm, which includes 1,346sqm for retailers, 490sqm end of trip facilities, plus 160 car park spaces, all targeting a 5 Star Green Star rating.

Salta Properties Managing Director Sam Tarascio says the building has been designed for a world that has been altered due to the paradigm shifts brought by COVID-19.

"Work culture was changed forever in Melbourne during the extensive lockdown in 2020, employees who are used to working from home are now seeking better designed workspaces that spark creativity, promote productivity and have easy access to key amenities,” he says.

“Today, there is not so much a work life balance as simply life and the work environment needs to be a natural and comfortable extension of an individual’s lifestyle.

“Many people have become accustomed to the convenience of working from home, but they miss the companionship and creative energy generated in a dynamic workplace.”

Matthew Smith, Principal at Architectus, agrees with Tarascio’s sentiments and says the design by the firm is built around connection.

“Industry Lanes will be the vertical integration of a new workplace community. We’ve designed a precinct that enhances connectivity within the neighbourhood, drawing people through the site between Church Street and Brighton Street. An open and inviting frontage reinvigorates Shamrock Street and increases activity at ground level,” he says.

“The people's experience at Industry lanes has been curated from the public realm through to workplace environments. Careful consideration of proportion at the ground interface and layering of texture and materiality transitions the scale and visual impact of the overall project, resulting in an approachable, interconnected and communal precinct.

“To imagine the future workplace at Industry Lanes is to visualise the future of work in a globalised, automated and technological world, and how this evolving precinct, through its destinations and places, will engage a broad spectrum of future users including workers, clients, visitors and the wider community.

“There is a green, vibrant, permeable and enlivened workplace community to the commercial towers – one which connects seamlessly to the local community and natural environment, and where the overlapping boundaries of workplace and lifestyle are integrated and frictionless.”

Three kilometres from Melbourne’s CBD, Industry Lanes offers a range of futuristic working environments, catering to larger tenants and smaller business owners. A new world commercial workplace environment that realises opportunities in the future of work, the building integrates flexibility, wellbeing, diversity, connectedness and community reach.

