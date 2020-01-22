Logo
The booming indoor gardening movement
The booming indoor gardening movement, prominently explored at CES 2020 earlier this year, is allowing consumers to grow their greens indoors, all year-round.
Sarah Buckley
Sarah Buckley

22 Jan 2020

LG’s indoor farm appliance is an example of how a built-in, columned indoor garden using lighting, temperature and water control can change the way consumers obtain their kitchen ingredients.

LG’s offering of all-in-one seed packages and a growth monitoring app makes the one-stop-shop capable of feeding a family of four with home-grown produce.

The appliance replicates optimal outdoor conditions by matching the temperature inside the insulated cabinet to the time of day.

The LED lights, air circulation and wick-based water management system allows the produce to quickly grow, alongside the automated gardening solution’s non-circulating water supply technology.

The core technology, which evenly distributes the precise water required for the plant’s to healthily flourish, prevents algae and odours for a hygienic, green enclosure.

Much alike LG, n.thing, a South Korean agriculture start-up has developed ‘planty cube’ which is an automated vertical farming system, to a more elaborate effect – allowing consumers to maintain crops from anywhere, at any time.

Cubes, blocks, cells – the hydroponic farm, presented in a shipping container, has each square evenly stacked with rows of shelves of plants.

A computerised system controls the environment by monitoring the plants’ health, adjusting the environment accordingly.

These alternatives to glasshouse production are presenting solutions to production, health, convenience, pollution, water-use, but most notably, are finally brought to the consumer’s arena.

