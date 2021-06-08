The INDE.Awards 2021 shortlist has delivered the goodsGranting a moment of sweet relief from the months’ of anticipation building around this year’s INDE.Awards, the 2021 INDE.Awards shortlist has been announced.
The 2021 INDE.Awards marks the programme’s fifth year, and our first opportunity as an industry to truly celebrate all that we have achieved in some of the most difficult of circumstances. This year, the Awards are not just a celebration of excellence but of resilience, perseverance and dedication, where a rapidly changing world demanded the highest levels of innovation and progressive thinking.
2021 has seen our highest ever number of entrants as we’ve welcomed back past alumni and uncovered new faces and names. This year has seen the launch of “The Graduate”, a new entrant category that recognises outstanding final projects from third year architecture students.
It is with great excitement that we officially announce the 2021 INDE.Awards Shortlist: a selection that pays homage to the talent and vision of an industry and a region.
Winners of the 2021 INDE.Awards will be announced on Thursday August 5. Secure your free ticket for the live broadcast now and be there as we award our Region’s best and brightest.
We would like to thank our 2021 Jury for lending their time, expertise and knowledge to the judging process; our Platinum Partner Zenith and all Category Partners for their continued support of this programme and its vision; and to each and every entrant – for all that you contribute to our industry and your world.
2021 INDE.Awards Shortlist
The Building
Proudly partnered by Neolith
Olderfleet. Photography: Tim Griffith
Collins Arch
Woods Bagot & SHoP Architects
Australia
Federal House
Edition Office
Australia
Jakob Factory Saigon
G8A Architecture & Urban Planning with rollimarchini architekten
Vietnam
North Perth House
NIC BRUNSDON
Australia
Olderfleet
Grimshaw
Australia
Shutter House
State of Kin
Australia
Smart Design Studio
Smart Design Studio
Australia
Susan Wakil Health Building
Billard Leece Partnership (BLP) & Diller Scofidio Renfro
Australia
Te Whare Nui o Tuteata: SCION Timber Innovation Hub
RTA Studio & Irving Smith Architects
New Zealand
The Hedberg Performing Arts and Cultural Centre
LIMINAL Architecture with WOHA
Australia
The Tiing
NIC BRUNSDON with Manguning
Indonesia
Viettel Headquarter
Gensler Singapore with Vietnam National Construction Consultants Corporation – JSC
Vietnam
The Multi-Residential Building
Proudly partnered by Bosch
Piccolo House. Photography: Trevor Mein
Breese Street by Milieu
DKO with Breathe Architecture & Milieu Property
Australia
Henry Street Townhouses
Maria Danos Architecture
Australia
Howard West
Jackson Celements Burrows Architects & C Street Projects
Australia
Irving Street
B.E Architecture
Australia
Lothian
Kennedy Nolan
Australia
Midnight
Fender Katsalidis with Oculus & Iconic Hotels
Australia
Miramar Mornington
Mills Gorman Architects
Australia
Piccolo House
Wood Marsh Architecture
Australia
Pipi
Smart Design Studio
Australia
RAS Houses
Sanjay Puri Architects
India
TATE
Cera Stribley Architects
Australia
The Auburn Apartments
Splinter Society
Australia
The Living Space
Proudly partnered by Gaggenau
8 Yard House. Photography: Rory Gardiner
8 Yard House
Studio Bright
Australia
Coopworth
FMD Architects
Australia
Cumulus House
Chris Connell Design
Australia
Envelope House
ASOLIDPLAN with Solid Architects LLP
Singapore
Evelyn
Myers Ellyett
Australia
Federal House
Edition Office
Australia
Garden House
Austin Maynard Architects
Australia
K House
Renato D’Ettore Architects
Australia
Limestone House
John Wardle Architects
Australia
PONY
WOWOWA Architecture
Australia
Striated House at Rajagiriya
Palinda Kannangara Architects
Sri Lanka
Terracotta House
Austin Maynard Architects
Australia
The Work Space
Proudly partnered by Herman Miller
The Foundry – CBA @ South Eveleigh. Photography: Steve Brown Photography
35 Collins Street
Grimshaw
Australia
Alexander House
Alexander &CO.
Australia
Cotton On Wellness
Greg Natale Design with PTID
Australia
Market Lane
Elenberg Fraser
Australia
MediaWorks
Warren and Mahoney with AECOM
New Zealand
NAB 3 Parramatta Square (NAB 3PS)
Woods Bagot
Australia
Publicis Groupe at Workshop
Bates Smart
Australia
Sculptform Studio
Woods Bagot
Australia
Smart Design Studio
Smart Design Studio
Australia
Spotify, Singapore
M. Moser Associates
Singapore
The Foundry – CBA @ South Eveleigh
Davenport Campbell & Partners with fjmtstudio
Australia
WPP CAMPUS – Bay 99
Contrast Design
India
The Social Space
Proudly partnered by Stormtech
Ten Minutes by Tractor. Photography: Rory Gardiner
Atomic Beer Project
YSG
Australia
BYRDI
DesignOffice
Australia
Esteban Restaurant & Bar
H&E Architects
Australia
Fish Lane Town Square
Richards & Spence with RPS Landscape Architects
Australia
Four Pillars Laboratory – Eileens Bar
YSG Australia
Australia
HERO ACMI
Chris Connell Design
Australia
Heyington Gardens
Studiobird
Australia
Nature Discovery Park
LAAB Architects with PLandscape & Speirs Major
Hong Kong
Sôl Bar & Restaurant
Genesin Studio with Walter Brooke
Australia
Ten Minutes by Tractor
COX Architecture
Australia
The Next Hotel, Melbourne
Woods Bagot
Australia
There in the middleness
Nathan Yong Design
Singapore
The Shopping Space
Proudly partnered by Tappeti
Joey Scandizzo Salon. Photography: Timothy Kaye
Bund Post Office – Institution Redefined
Yatofu Creatives
China
Citi Wealth Hub
Ministry of Design with Architectural QP: Space Design Architects
Singapore
Commercial Bay
Warren and Mahoney with Woods Bagot & NH Architecture
New Zealand
ELLA South
Craig Tan Architects
Australia
Four Pillars – Shop
YSG
Australia
GINLEE Studio
Wynk Collaborative
Singapore
HAYDON Beauty Collection
TOMSHI & ASSOCIATES
China
House of Madison, Hong Kong
Via.
Hong Kong
Joey Scandizzo Salon
Kennon Architecture & Interiors
Australia
Salon Lane
Siren Design
Australia
Sarah & Sebastian
Russell & George
Australia
Sculptform
Woods Bagot
Australia
The Learning Space
Proudly partnered by Autex Acoustics
RMIT Rodda Lane Precinct. Photography: Peter Bennetts
Brighton Street Early Learning Centre
Danielle Brustman Studio with Perkins Architects
Australia
Docklands Primary School
COX Architecture
Australia
Geelong College Junior School
John Wardle Architects
Australia
Hayman Theatre Upgrade
With Architecture Studio
Australia
La Trobe University Sports Park
Warren and Mahoney with MJMA Toronto
Australia
Monash University Building 28
Kennedy Nolan
Australia
QUT College
PDT Architects
Australia
RMIT Rodda Lane Precinct
Sibling Architecture
Australia
School of Design and Environment 1
Special Projects, NUS School of Design and Environment with CPG Consultants
Singapore
The Innovation Cell
A1 Office
Australia
The Rajasthan School
Sanjay Puri Architects
India
Victorian Schools Bundle, Inclusive Schools Hub
Billard Leece Partnership (BLP)
Australia
The Wellness Space
Proudly partnered by Grohe
Green Massage. Photography: Yunpu Cai
1R Australia
Foolscap Studio
Australia
Barwon Health North, Health Hub
Billard Leece Partnership (BLP)
Australia
Bodyscape Yoga Studio
State of Kin
Australia
Buff Nail Studios
Design by GOLDEN
Australia
Dental Clinic. A Brave New World.
Esoteriko with Jess Mason
Australia
Eden Health Retreat
Collectivus with Push Architecture
Australia
Freemantle Dental Clinic
SPH Architecture + Interiors with Peta Miller
Australia
Green Massage
Vermilion Zhou Design Group
China
Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery Meditation Centre
Forum Architects
Singapore
MacMurray Medical Centre
Warren and Mahoney
New Zealand
Maddox Fit
Hecker Guthrie
Australia
Sense of Self Bathhouse
Setsquare Studio with Chamberlain Architects & Hearth Studio
Australia
The Design Studio
Proudly partnered by Woven Image
Smart Design Studio. Photography: Romello Pereira
Alexander &CO.
Australia
B.E Architecture
Australia
Christopher Boots Studio
Australia
Myers Ellyett
Australia
Nathan Yong Design
Singapore
OKU space
Australia
Park + Associates
Singapore
RAW Architecture (Realrich Architecture Workshop)
Indonesia
Rocco Design Architects Associates
Hong Kong & China
Russell & George
Australia
Sanjay Puri Architects
India
Smart Design Studio
Australia
The Influencer
Proudly partnered by AHEC
Guha. Photography: Bacteria Photography
BSF Sengkol Organic Waste Conversion Facility
Bambook Studio with Aurbamboo
Indonesia
CArrelé – The Calcium Brick Collection
The Fabrik Lab with Nature Squared
Philippines
Guha
RAW Architecture (Realrich Architecture Workshop)
Indonesia
iADC Design Museum
Rocco Design Architects
China
Ona Coffee
Breathe Architecture
Australia
Sarah & Sebastian
Russell & George
Australia
St. Carolus Hospital Screening Facility
AT-LARS
Indonesia
Te Whare Nui o Tuteata: SCION Timber Innovation Hub
RTA Studio & Irving Smith Architects
New Zealand
The Galen
ID21
Singapore
The Stone Hedge – Redefining Responsible Tourism
Inspiration with Vistaar Associates
India
ToT – Tower of Terraces
Prashant Sutaria Architects (PSA) with Hemanti Sutaria
India
Villa Serena: The First Net Zero Villa in Lombok
Bambook Studio
Indonesia
The Object
Proudly partnered by Haworth
Life Cycle. Photography: Courtesy of Nathan Yong Design
Arbour Linear Pendant
Ross Gardam
Australia
Betwixt Café Ceramic Crockery
Concept Black
Australia
Como Mirror
Beatrix Rowe Product Design with Grazia & CO
Australia
Drum+Base Range
AWM with Woods Bagot
Australia
Flask Lighting System
Edward Linacre
Australia
Hand Carved Marble Lights
Rooshad Shroff
India
Indre by Nikolai Kotlarczyk
Rakumba with Nikolai Kotlarczyk
Australia
Life Cycle
Nathan Yong Design
Singapore
Maddox System
Savage Design
Australia
PEAK Inverted Incense Burner
SKEEHAN Studio
Australia
Sundae Lounges by Jason Ju for DesignByThem
Jason Ju for DesignByThem
Australia
The Embossed Acoustic Panel collection by Woven Image
Woven Image
Australia
The Graduate
Proudly partnered by Alspec
Matthew Walton
Ashlee Murphy
Deakin University
Australia
James McNicol
UTS
Australia
Jingyuan Wang
RMIT
Australia
Lachlan Wiles
RMIT
Australia
Liam Oxlade
RMIT
Australia
Matthew Walton
University of Queensland
Australia
Muhammad Izzat Ramli
The University of Auckland
New Zealand
Nicola May Myatt
University of Queensland
Australia
Paige Kodesh
UNSW
Australia
Rosemary Li
The University of Auckland
New Zealand
Samantha Romana
Monash University
Australia
Samuel Moloney
The University of Auckland
New Zealand
The Prodigy
Proudly partnered by Milliken Ontera
Olivia Lee. Photography: Lavendar Chang
Ara Salomone & Alessandra French
State of Kin
Australia
Ben Robertson
Tecture Architecture and Design
Australia
Olivia Lee
Olivia Lee
Singapore
Xi Chen
Atelier XI
China
The Luminary
Proudly partnered by Wilkhahn
Jean-Michel Gathy. Photography: Courtesy of DENNISTON
Andre Fu
Andre Fu Studio
Hong Kong
Jean-Michel Gathy
DENNISTON
Malaysia
Penelope Forlano
Forlano Design
Australia
You can find the full list of our INDE.Awards shortlist right here.
- Popular Articles