The 2021 INDE.Awards marks the programme’s fifth year, and our first opportunity as an industry to truly celebrate all that we have achieved in some of the most difficult of circumstances. This year, the Awards are not just a celebration of excellence but of resilience, perseverance and dedication, where a rapidly changing world demanded the highest levels of innovation and progressive thinking.

2021 has seen our highest ever number of entrants as we’ve welcomed back past alumni and uncovered new faces and names. This year has seen the launch of “The Graduate”, a new entrant category that recognises outstanding final projects from third year architecture students.

It is with great excitement that we officially announce the 2021 INDE.Awards Shortlist: a selection that pays homage to the talent and vision of an industry and a region.

We would like to thank our 2021 Jury for lending their time, expertise and knowledge to the judging process; our Platinum Partner Zenith and all Category Partners for their continued support of this programme and its vision; and to each and every entrant – for all that you contribute to our industry and your world.

2021 INDE.Awards Shortlist

Proudly partnered by Neolith

Olderfleet. Photography: Tim Griffith

Collins Arch

Woods Bagot & SHoP Architects

Australia

Federal House

Edition Office

Australia

Jakob Factory Saigon

G8A Architecture & Urban Planning with rollimarchini architekten

Vietnam

North Perth House

NIC BRUNSDON

Australia

Olderfleet

Grimshaw

Australia

Shutter House

State of Kin

Australia

Smart Design Studio

Smart Design Studio

Australia

Susan Wakil Health Building

Billard Leece Partnership (BLP) & Diller Scofidio Renfro

Australia

Te Whare Nui o Tuteata: SCION Timber Innovation Hub

RTA Studio & Irving Smith Architects

New Zealand

The Hedberg Performing Arts and Cultural Centre

LIMINAL Architecture with WOHA

Australia

The Tiing

NIC BRUNSDON with Manguning

Indonesia

Viettel Headquarter

Gensler Singapore with Vietnam National Construction Consultants Corporation – JSC

Vietnam

Proudly partnered by Bosch

Piccolo House. Photography: Trevor Mein

Breese Street by Milieu

DKO with Breathe Architecture & Milieu Property

Australia

Henry Street Townhouses

Maria Danos Architecture

Australia

Howard West

Jackson Celements Burrows Architects & C Street Projects

Australia

Irving Street

B.E Architecture

Australia

Lothian

Kennedy Nolan

Australia

Midnight

Fender Katsalidis with Oculus & Iconic Hotels

Australia

Miramar Mornington

Mills Gorman Architects

Australia

Piccolo House

Wood Marsh Architecture

Australia

Pipi

Smart Design Studio

Australia

RAS Houses

Sanjay Puri Architects

India

TATE

Cera Stribley Architects

Australia

The Auburn Apartments

Splinter Society

Australia

Proudly partnered by Gaggenau

8 Yard House. Photography: Rory Gardiner

8 Yard House

Studio Bright

Australia

Coopworth

FMD Architects

Australia

Cumulus House

Chris Connell Design

Australia

Envelope House

ASOLIDPLAN with Solid Architects LLP

Singapore

Evelyn

Myers Ellyett

Australia

Federal House

Edition Office

Australia

Garden House

Austin Maynard Architects

Australia

K House

Renato D’Ettore Architects

Australia

Limestone House

John Wardle Architects

Australia

PONY

WOWOWA Architecture

Australia

Striated House at Rajagiriya

Palinda Kannangara Architects

Sri Lanka

Terracotta House

Austin Maynard Architects

Australia

Proudly partnered by Herman Miller

The Foundry – CBA @ South Eveleigh. Photography: Steve Brown Photography

35 Collins Street

Grimshaw

Australia

Alexander House

Alexander &CO.

Australia

Cotton On Wellness

Greg Natale Design with PTID

Australia

Market Lane

Elenberg Fraser

Australia

MediaWorks

Warren and Mahoney with AECOM

New Zealand

NAB 3 Parramatta Square (NAB 3PS)

Woods Bagot

Australia

Publicis Groupe at Workshop

Bates Smart

Australia

Sculptform Studio

Woods Bagot

Australia

Smart Design Studio

Smart Design Studio

Australia

Spotify, Singapore

M. Moser Associates

Singapore

The Foundry – CBA @ South Eveleigh

Davenport Campbell & Partners with fjmtstudio

Australia

WPP CAMPUS – Bay 99

Contrast Design

India

Proudly partnered by Stormtech

Ten Minutes by Tractor. Photography: Rory Gardiner

Atomic Beer Project

YSG

Australia

BYRDI

DesignOffice

Australia

Esteban Restaurant & Bar

H&E Architects

Australia

Fish Lane Town Square

Richards & Spence with RPS Landscape Architects

Australia

Four Pillars Laboratory – Eileens Bar

YSG Australia

Australia

HERO ACMI

Chris Connell Design

Australia

Heyington Gardens

Studiobird

Australia

Nature Discovery Park

LAAB Architects with PLandscape & Speirs Major

Hong Kong

Sôl Bar & Restaurant

Genesin Studio with Walter Brooke

Australia

Ten Minutes by Tractor

COX Architecture

Australia

The Next Hotel, Melbourne

Woods Bagot

Australia

There in the middleness

Nathan Yong Design

Singapore

Proudly partnered by Tappeti

Joey Scandizzo Salon. Photography: Timothy Kaye

Bund Post Office – Institution Redefined

Yatofu Creatives

China

Citi Wealth Hub

Ministry of Design with Architectural QP: Space Design Architects

Singapore

Commercial Bay

Warren and Mahoney with Woods Bagot & NH Architecture

New Zealand

ELLA South

Craig Tan Architects

Australia

Four Pillars – Shop

YSG

Australia

GINLEE Studio

Wynk Collaborative

Singapore

HAYDON Beauty Collection

TOMSHI & ASSOCIATES

China

House of Madison, Hong Kong

Via.

Hong Kong

Joey Scandizzo Salon

Kennon Architecture & Interiors

Australia

Salon Lane

Siren Design

Australia

Sarah & Sebastian

Russell & George

Australia

Sculptform

Woods Bagot

Australia

Proudly partnered by Autex Acoustics

RMIT Rodda Lane Precinct. Photography: Peter Bennetts

Brighton Street Early Learning Centre

Danielle Brustman Studio with Perkins Architects

Australia

Docklands Primary School

COX Architecture

Australia

Geelong College Junior School

John Wardle Architects

Australia

Hayman Theatre Upgrade

With Architecture Studio

Australia

La Trobe University Sports Park

Warren and Mahoney with MJMA Toronto

Australia

Monash University Building 28

Kennedy Nolan

Australia

QUT College

PDT Architects

Australia

RMIT Rodda Lane Precinct

Sibling Architecture

Australia

School of Design and Environment 1

Special Projects, NUS School of Design and Environment with CPG Consultants

Singapore

The Innovation Cell

A1 Office

Australia

The Rajasthan School

Sanjay Puri Architects

India

Victorian Schools Bundle, Inclusive Schools Hub

Billard Leece Partnership (BLP)

Australia

Proudly partnered by Grohe

Green Massage. Photography: Yunpu Cai

1R Australia

Foolscap Studio

Australia

Barwon Health North, Health Hub

Billard Leece Partnership (BLP)

Australia

Bodyscape Yoga Studio

State of Kin

Australia

Buff Nail Studios

Design by GOLDEN

Australia

Dental Clinic. A Brave New World.

Esoteriko with Jess Mason

Australia

Eden Health Retreat

Collectivus with Push Architecture

Australia

Freemantle Dental Clinic

SPH Architecture + Interiors with Peta Miller

Australia

Green Massage

Vermilion Zhou Design Group

China

Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery Meditation Centre

Forum Architects

Singapore

MacMurray Medical Centre

Warren and Mahoney

New Zealand

Maddox Fit

Hecker Guthrie

Australia

Sense of Self Bathhouse

Setsquare Studio with Chamberlain Architects & Hearth Studio

Australia

Proudly partnered by Woven Image

Smart Design Studio. Photography: Romello Pereira

Alexander &CO.

Australia

B.E Architecture

Australia

Christopher Boots Studio

Australia

Myers Ellyett

Australia

Nathan Yong Design

Singapore

OKU space

Australia

Park + Associates

Singapore

RAW Architecture (Realrich Architecture Workshop)

Indonesia

Rocco Design Architects Associates

Hong Kong & China

Russell & George

Australia

Sanjay Puri Architects

India

Smart Design Studio

Australia

Proudly partnered by AHEC

Guha. Photography: Bacteria Photography

BSF Sengkol Organic Waste Conversion Facility

Bambook Studio with Aurbamboo

Indonesia

CArrelé – The Calcium Brick Collection

The Fabrik Lab with Nature Squared

Philippines

Guha

RAW Architecture (Realrich Architecture Workshop)

Indonesia

iADC Design Museum

Rocco Design Architects

China

Ona Coffee

Breathe Architecture

Australia

Sarah & Sebastian

Russell & George

Australia

St. Carolus Hospital Screening Facility

AT-LARS

Indonesia

Te Whare Nui o Tuteata: SCION Timber Innovation Hub

RTA Studio & Irving Smith Architects

New Zealand

The Galen

ID21

Singapore

The Stone Hedge – Redefining Responsible Tourism

Inspiration with Vistaar Associates

India

ToT – Tower of Terraces

Prashant Sutaria Architects (PSA) with Hemanti Sutaria

India

Villa Serena: The First Net Zero Villa in Lombok

Bambook Studio

Indonesia

Proudly partnered by Haworth

Life Cycle. Photography: Courtesy of Nathan Yong Design

Arbour Linear Pendant

Ross Gardam

Australia

Betwixt Café Ceramic Crockery

Concept Black

Australia

Como Mirror

Beatrix Rowe Product Design with Grazia & CO

Australia

Drum+Base Range

AWM with Woods Bagot

Australia

Flask Lighting System

Edward Linacre

Australia

Hand Carved Marble Lights

Rooshad Shroff

India

Indre by Nikolai Kotlarczyk

Rakumba with Nikolai Kotlarczyk

Australia

Life Cycle

Nathan Yong Design

Singapore

Maddox System

Savage Design

Australia

PEAK Inverted Incense Burner

SKEEHAN Studio

Australia

Sundae Lounges by Jason Ju for DesignByThem

Jason Ju for DesignByThem

Australia

The Embossed Acoustic Panel collection by Woven Image

Woven Image

Australia

Proudly partnered by Alspec

Matthew Walton

Ashlee Murphy

Deakin University

Australia

James McNicol

UTS

Australia

Jingyuan Wang

RMIT

Australia

Lachlan Wiles

RMIT

Australia

Liam Oxlade

RMIT

Australia

Matthew Walton

University of Queensland

Australia

Muhammad Izzat Ramli

The University of Auckland

New Zealand

Nicola May Myatt

University of Queensland

Australia

Paige Kodesh

UNSW

Australia

Rosemary Li

The University of Auckland

New Zealand

Samantha Romana

Monash University

Australia

Samuel Moloney

The University of Auckland

New Zealand

Proudly partnered by Milliken Ontera

Olivia Lee. Photography: Lavendar Chang

Ara Salomone & Alessandra French

State of Kin

Australia

Ben Robertson

Tecture Architecture and Design

Australia

Olivia Lee

Olivia Lee

Singapore

Xi Chen

Atelier XI

China

Proudly partnered by Wilkhahn

Jean-Michel Gathy. Photography: Courtesy of DENNISTON

Andre Fu

Andre Fu Studio

Hong Kong

Jean-Michel Gathy

DENNISTON

Malaysia

Penelope Forlano

Forlano Design

Australia

