'Inbetween' is the title for the Australia’s pavilion that will be digitally presented at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale Di Venezia.

The theme for this year’s pavilion celebrates Indigenous design and responds to the Biennale's theme of ‘how will we live together?’The pavilion has been curated by Creative Directors Tristan Wong and Jefa Greenaway, with Jordyn Milliken, Aaron Puls, Elizabeth Grant, and Ash Parsons. It has been designed to demonstrate the role that architecture plays in strengthening cultural connections and understanding between non-indigenous and first nations people, with a series of works that 'demonstrate the protection, revival, and celebration of Indigenous culture'.

The Pavilion Curators say in a collective statement that the disgital presentation is designed to inform the wider world about Indigenous culture, and how we might go about adopting certain customs and ideals of Aboriginal peoples within our society.

“The pavilion looks at how we might better preserve and integrate Indigenous knowledge systems into architecture through processes of thinking and designing that lead to deeper, more layered outcomes. In parallel it is also about providing a stage for more vulnerable, isolated or simply lesser known islands, territories and atolls. The multiple effects of ‘western’ occupation, migration and climate degradation will one day see some of these unique populations on the brink of dislocation and irreversible cultural impact,” it reads.

{^youtubevideo|(width)600|(height)372|(rel)True|(autoplay)False|(fs)True|(url)http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DkfX_n4mAqY|(loop)False^}

The Inbetween pavilion centres around the idea of connection, and sharing with neighbours. Australia’s curators asked members of the Polynesian, Melanesian and Micronesian nations to contribute works relevant to the pavilion, due to all nations dealing with similar adversities brought by European colonization, that still affects these particular regions. Architecture itself is a placeholder of memories of times gone by, and the pavilion has aimed to show this through displaying a range of eclectic works amongst a single exhibition.

Going through the exhibition is likened to walking through a terrain reminiscent of Country, with red earth covering the floor of the pavilion. Visitors navigate their way through the pavilion, utilising their senses to connect to the virtual landscape, that in turn reinforces the centrality of Country. The rectilinear gallery walls have been removed by the curators, which ensures a continuous canvas that the works are displayed upon.

The pavilion will be on digital display from May 22nd until November 21st, 2021.