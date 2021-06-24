Be inspired by the region’s leading thinkers at the inaugural INDE.SummitWhat does the future of design look like in the Indo-Pacific? How are we – as a region – responding to an environment and a world that is rapidly changing, harnessing the power of architecture, design and infrastructure to create the future we both want and need?
What does the future of design look like in the Indo-Pacific? How are we – as a region – responding to an environment and a world that is rapidly changing, harnessing the power of architecture, design and infrastructure to create the future we both want and need?
This is the central question that the inaugural INDE.Summit will be asking, where an overarching theme of “develop/undevelop” will guide a series of four dynamic discussions designed to explore the next progressions of our industry and our region.
Consisting of curated panels featuring the leading minds from right across the Indo-Pacific, the INDE.Summit is a symposium dedicated to analysis and exploration, where each discussion provides its own roadmap to the architecture of the future.
Will you be there?
Join the likes of fjmtstudio, Milieu, Crown Group and Woods Bagot for a full day event designed to challenge, educate and inspire.
Open to attendees from right across the region, the Summit will be held live in Sydney and broadcast live across the globe. Choose your ticket type and cater your experience.
Summit beings: 8:30am AEST
Digital Summit ends: 3:00pm AEST
Physical Summit ends: 4:20pm AEST
Discover the lineup
Finding & Financing Sustainability: Indo-Pacific Built Environment Case Studies
Iwan Sunito, Crown Group
Prof. Stephen Cairns, ETH Future Labratories
Jeremy Smith, Irving Smith Architects
Ecosystems of Commercial Space in the Indo-Pacific
Simone Oliver, Architectus
Rosemary Kirkby, Rosemary Kirkby & Associates
James Calder, ERA-co
Mike Day, RobertsDay
Manifesting Culture, Place & Identity in the Indo-Pacific
Leone Lorrimer, GHDWoodhead
Goy Zhenru, Goy Architects
Akshat Bhatt, Architecture Discipline
Richard Francis-Jones, fjmtstudio
Michael Mossman, USYD School of Architecture Design & Planning
The Housing Balance: Design, Community & Economy in the Indo-Pacific
Amanda Stanaway, Woods Bagot
Palinda Kannangara, Palinda Kannangara Architects
David Kaunitz & Ka Wei Yeung, Kaunitz Yeung
Roderick Wiles, AHEC
Shannon Peach, Milieu Property
Be there as the INDE.Summit unfolds, purchase tickets here.
- Popular Articles