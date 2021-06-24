What does the future of design look like in the Indo-Pacific? How are we – as a region – responding to an environment and a world that is rapidly changing, harnessing the power of architecture, design and infrastructure to create the future we both want and need?

This is the central question that the inaugural INDE.Summit will be asking, where an overarching theme of “develop/undevelop” will guide a series of four dynamic discussions designed to explore the next progressions of our industry and our region.

Consisting of curated panels featuring the leading minds from right across the Indo-Pacific, the INDE.Summit is a symposium dedicated to analysis and exploration, where each discussion provides its own roadmap to the architecture of the future.

Will you be there?

Join the likes of fjmtstudio, Milieu, Crown Group and Woods Bagot for a full day event designed to challenge, educate and inspire.

Open to attendees from right across the region, the Summit will be held live in Sydney and broadcast live across the globe. Choose your ticket type and cater your experience.

Summit beings: 8:30am AEST

Digital Summit ends: 3:00pm AEST

Physical Summit ends: 4:20pm AEST

Discover the lineup

Finding & Financing Sustainability: Indo-Pacific Built Environment Case Studies

Iwan Sunito, Crown Group

Prof. Stephen Cairns, ETH Future Labratories

Jeremy Smith, Irving Smith Architects

Ecosystems of Commercial Space in the Indo-Pacific

Simone Oliver, Architectus

Rosemary Kirkby, Rosemary Kirkby & Associates

James Calder, ERA-co

Mike Day, RobertsDay

Manifesting Culture, Place & Identity in the Indo-Pacific

Leone Lorrimer, GHDWoodhead

Goy Zhenru, Goy Architects

Akshat Bhatt, Architecture Discipline

Richard Francis-Jones, fjmtstudio

Michael Mossman, USYD School of Architecture Design & Planning

The Housing Balance: Design, Community & Economy in the Indo-Pacific

Amanda Stanaway, Woods Bagot

Palinda Kannangara, Palinda Kannangara Architects

David Kaunitz & Ka Wei Yeung, Kaunitz Yeung

Roderick Wiles, AHEC

Shannon Peach, Milieu Property

Be there as the INDE.Summit unfolds, purchase tickets here.