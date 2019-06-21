Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
House Inside a Rock
shareShare

Stunning imagination of a home cut into a boulder

Shanghai-based architectural designer Amey Kandalgaonkar has revealed images of House Inside a Rock, a concept for a modernist concrete house built inside a giant rock.
Architecture News & Editorial Desk
Architecture News & Editorial Desk

21 Jun 2019 1m read View Author

imagination-home-cut-into-boulder-1732011805.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Shanghai-based architectural designer Amey Kandalgaonkar has revealed images of House Inside a Rock, a concept for a modernist concrete house built inside a giant rock.

The concept was inspired by the architecture of Saudi Arabian world heritage site the Mada’in Saleh necropolis.

Built in the first century, the necropolis features tombs carved with elaborate facades into sandstone.

Mada'in SalehMada'in Saleh. Image credit: Flickr

Designed to look like it’s growing out of a rock, House Inside a Rock utilises raw concrete slabs that jut out from the rock’s crevices, with living spaces clearly visible from the outside. At the top of the rocky home is a series of terraces with an infinity pool.

House Inside a Rock aerial view

Simples planes and cubes were utilised throughout the design as a way to achieve visual balance with the complexity of the rock.

According to Kandalgaonkar, the idea was to ensure minimal visual impact ground level. Only when the structure is viewed from above is the extent of the design revealed.

  • Popular Articles
  • Rinnai air conditioners warranty
    Product News

    A new standard of confidence: Rinnai’s 7-year air conditioning warranty has arrived

  • Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
    Industry News

    Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap