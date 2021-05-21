The International Federation of Interior Architects/Designers (IFI) this week has announced its juries for the 2021 IFI Global Awards Program (GAP).

The two juries, one for the IFI PRIZE and the Design Journalism Award, and another for the IFI Design Distinction Awards, feature celebrated architects, interior architects and designers, industry thinkers and media personnel from across the globe. Both juries will convene later this year to determine the winners of the award categories, which identify and honour both the contributions of individual luminaries and best in class built environments.

Steve Leung, IFI Past-President 2020-2021 and Global Awards Program Chairman and Jury Chair, says the members of the jury range in their experiences and disciplines to form a group with an exemplary level of understanding.

“For the second edition of the IFI GAP jury, we are honored to be collaborating with some of the most talented and celebrated leaders, practitioners and game changers from the Interior’s discipline. Their priceless experience and level of professional expertise reflect the caliber and diversity of the most exemplary achievements IFI GAP recognizes on a world scale, providing the means to build an IFI World Interiors Hall of Fame of those who shape Interiors and write its history,” he says.

Jurors representing major design institutions alongside the 2020 award recipients will consider nominations for IFI’s highest honor, the IFI PRIZE, and the IFI Design Journalism Award. Both of these awards recognize the exemplary contribution of individuals in strengthening and progressing interior architecture and design.

In the form of a global design competition, IFI’s Design Distinction Awards jurors will be charged with selecting the best built projects from around the world. The IFI Design Distinction Awards jury features a stellar selection of international practitioners, as well as a Media Jury comprised of leaders from top international design publications/platforms. They will consider entries across ten different categories: Commerce, Habitat, Health, Humanitarian, Learning, Play, Stay, Student, Sustainability and Work.

Award winners will be presented at a hybrid Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner as part of the IFI CONGRESS – IFI’s biennial global convening of industry representatives and invited keynote speakers to share progressive ideas, knowledge, and developments in interior architecture and design worldwide. The 2021 IFI CONGRESS takes place in São Paulo, Brazil in November.

The deadline for project entries to the IFI Global Awards Program is Tuesday, 31 August 2021. For more information, ifiworld.org/GAP.

Please find the full list of jury members below.

IFI PRIZE & Design Journalism Award Jury

Steve Leung, Jury Chair: Founder, Steve Leung Design Group (Hong Kong SAR, China)

Arturo Dell’Acqua Bellavitis: Professor of Industrial Design, Politecnico di Milano (Italy)

David Gensler (USA)

Alice Rawsthorn: 2020 IFI Design Journalism Award (IFI DJA) recipient, design critic (UK)

Rosanne Somerson: President, Rhode Island School of Design – RISD (USA)

IFI Design Distinction Awards Jury

Steve Leung, Jury Chair: Founder, Steve Leung Design Group – SLD (Hong Kong SAR, China)

Soo K. Chan: Founder, SCDA Architects (Singapore)

Randy Howder: Managing Director, Gensler (USA)

Marcio Kogan: Founder, Renata Furlanetto; Director, Studio MK27 (Brazil)

Amanda Stanaway: Global Leader – Workplace Interiors, Woods Bagot (Australia)

Paul Tange: Chairman, Tange Associates (Japan)

Adam Tihany: Founder, Alessia Genova: Managing Director, Tihany Design (USA)

George Yabu and Glenn Pushelberg: Founders, Yabu Pushelberg (Canada)

Woody Yao: Director, Zaha Hadid Design – ZHD (UK)

Media Jurors:

Sarah Douglas: Editor-in-Chief, Wallpaper* (UK)

Paul Keskeys: Content Director, Architizer (USA)

Jessica Ma: Editor-in-Chief, Designwire (China)