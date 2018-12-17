i2C Architects merges with TRG Queensland

Currently located in Melbourne, Sydney and Perth, i2C Architects continues its expansion northward, announcing its amalgamation with Brisbane-based TRG Queensland.

With a similar client sect in the retail, industrial, mixed-use, urban and build-to-rent sectors, the merger will now see i2C Architects offer an improved skill set and expanded client database, with full coverage across Australia.

It is expected that the combined revenue of the merged entity will exceed $16 million per annum, with the i2C Architects team growing to over 100 members across the four locations in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth.

“i2C Architects has been privileged enough to work alongside TRG Queensland on a number of projects over the past 18 months, and it became very apparent to my co-founder Brian Jende and myself, that the synergies between our two companies were almost identical, from the client base to our core values.

“In the past we haven’t been able to service Queensland as much as we would have liked to, and in our vision to become a truly national firm, it was vital that we made a strategic move. We now have an established office in Brisbane that is home to talented building designers and architects, and that is a very exciting prospect for the company.”

“Joining i2C Architects allows us to offer our current and prospective clients additional services, and we will certainly be able to provide incredible value with our skill set particularly architectural documentation,” adds TRG Queensland managing director Rod Rose, who will become a third director at i2C Architects.

Pictured: The three i2C directors - Rod Rose, Anthony Merlin and Brian Jende. Photography by Luke Marsden