Bates Smart-designed Hub opens @Brookfield Place

Hub Australia has opened its latest office offering amongst the art deco and industrial stylings of Wynyard’s Brookfield Place, following the thoughtful repurposing by Bates Smart.

Featuring 4,000 sqm of floorspace, the reinvigoration has given workers a place of luxury and amenity to indulge within. Hub Wynyard’s space inside the building builds on contextual elements, such as George Street, Transport House and transport offerings in close proximity.

Located on the 11th level, Hub’s entrance space draws inspiration from hospitality, with a bold, mirrored reception desk and linear lighting. Exuding intimate professionalism, the plush interior draws right up to the expansive windows, which provide a personal, immersive connection with the city. All spaces are connected via a green colour palette which references the art deco aesthetic of the suburb.

“Hub Australia defies expectations and breaks free of any coworking stereotypes by creating bespoke and meticulously considered spaces, which are sensitive to the context around them,” says Bates Smart Director Kellie Payne.

“Hub Wynyard brings together a fusion of best-in-class hospitality and coworking design, sitting at an interesting crosshair of both. It was vital these elements were equally as important, and both evenly captured in this project to cement the next chapter of hybrid workspaces.”

Jessica Page, Associate Director at Bates Smart, says the space’s beauty lies in its versatility.

“The public high-end space provides a level of luxe that businesses would expect in a central city location, where you can entertain clientele with lunch, have private conversations, grab a casual coffee or host an event, it is a space for everyone not just Hub’s members.

“In contrast, the set apart, bright and smart co-working space upstairs for staff is based around community, where people come together and there is a self-service functionality. It meets a fine balance of distinguishing each business but also blending them together. Despite a distinct difference in activity across both floors, they are still joined as one by an interconnecting staircase enabling an ‘upstairs, downstairs’ relationship and free movement through both levels.

“We worked with lots of local designers and artisans to help us realise the design and bring it to life in a new, bespoke way. For example, we built on the area’s local story by incorporating furniture which was Australian designed and made.”

Hub Australia’s Chief Property Officer John Preece, says he is delighted to have created another premium workspace with the practice.

“This is our second collaboration with design practice Bates Smart and their deep understanding of the central Sydney work and hospitality experience has helped us craft a sophisticated workspace that is a flexible yet distinguished home for corporates to evolve in.

“Thanks to the distinguished architectural offering, we can cater to the growing demand from blue-chip businesses that are moving to coworking, recognising the need for flexible workspaces in order to attract and retain talent in a very competitive environment.

“Large private offices are built into the plans to suit companies such as pharmaceutical giant Amgen which moved its 160-person team in as soon as Hub Wynyard opened its doors.”

As well as varied workspaces, ranging from flexible work areas to offices and meeting rooms, Hub Wynyard also offers a business lounge, fully fitted kitchen, relaxation areas, a fitness studio, parents’ room, end-of-trip facilities and a media studio.

For further details, please visit www.hubaustralia.com.