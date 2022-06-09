Hub Australia will expand its operations in Melbourne further after announcing a new workspace in Balaclava to be developed, owned and managed by Ninety-Four Feet.

Hub Balaclava will feature 2,900 sqm of premium workspace over three floors at the new Open Court development at 21-23 William Street, Balaclava, The development has been designed by WMK Architecture.

The workspace will provide Hub Building Hospitality services for the benefit of all users of the Open Court development, including a rooftop basketball court and exercise area, communal rooftop gardens, amphitheatre, media studio, parents facilities, café, concierge, and a range of serviced meeting and event spaces.

Hub’s Chief Property Officer, John Preece, says the workspace will be the company’s latest partnership with property owners that offers the Hub Building Hospitality product in addition to flexible workspace.

“We are delighted to be partnering with property developer and owner Ninety-Four Feet on this amazing development. The world of work has changed immeasurably in recent years, and occupiers of leased space and flexible workspace have higher expectations of amenity and workspace services than ever before.

“Working alongside progressive property owners, Hub is able to cater for these ever-increasing demands, and Open Court will be an exemplar of what can be achieved when property owners and hospitality-first operators like Hub work together in partnership.”

Preece goes on to say further that Hub is continuing to grow its flexible working spaces across the country.

”It’s an exciting time for Hub as we continue to evolve our Hub Building Hospitality product and flexible workspace partnerships in response to demands from owners and occupiers of premium workspace. We are able to provide premium coworking space for building occupiers while also supporting a range of other needs from occupiers that go way beyond the simple provision of ‘space’.

“We’ve announced similar partnerships in Sydney, Adelaide and Canberra, and we see genuine and innovative partnerships as the way forward to create the engaging and highly serviced workspaces that are necessary for the future of work.”

94Feet’s CEO Dean Rzechta believes Open Court will be a drawcard for many businesses and their employees.

“Open Court is a space for new ideas, new connections and new ways of working. This will be a living workspace that was once the industrial heartland in Melbourne’s south, and today it still has an entrepreneurial spirit. Balaclava offers an engaging and attractive option being very accessible, close to home for many millennial workers who live in the southern city fringe and surrounded by a thriving, activated and eclectic mix of retail amenity and culture.

“With a major train station minutes walk, this destination meets the aspirational goals of CEO’s wanting to attract and retain the best talent by locating their business in a thriving and well-connected metropolis. We’re excited to make this our new headquarters and to have the opportunity to collaborate with HUB and their exciting tenants.”

Hub Balaclava will be Hub’s third city fringe site in Melbourne, following the opening of Hub St Kilda Road in 2021 and Hub Church Street in Richmond in June 2022. The workspace is due to open in 2024.