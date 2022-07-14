Hornsby’s population is expected to skyrocket in the next decade, with 4500 new homes planned for the area as part of local Council’s new masterplan.

The Hornsby Town Centre developed by Hornsby Shire Council will see an abundance of residential towers – some up to 36 storeys in height – and homes built in close proximity to Hornsby train station. 470 affordable homes have been allocated as part of the proposal.

“By concentrating future development in the Hornsby Town Centre, we can revitalise the centre, meet our long-term dwelling targets set by the state government, which in turn makes sure we can better protect our local neighbourhoods and the bushland setting of our shire,” a Council Spokeswoman told the Sydney Morning Herald.

A new library, town centre, park and plaza will also be built, plus a new transport hub and housing for seniors on the land of the Hornsby RSL. Council hopes the development being centred around the train station will protect rural suburbs within the region.

“I’m inclined to think that Hornsby Council is endeavouring to create a space in which people can share in the things we love about the area, without unnecessary destruction of the environment we all enjoy,” says NSW Member for Hornsby Matt Kean.

Committee for Sydney CEO Gabriel Metcalf gives the masterplan a ringing endorsement.

“The big move here is to focus growth around the rail station, which is exactly right,” he says.

“As everyone knows, Sydney has a housing shortage. No single project or plan can solve that, but this is an example of what we should be doing in lots of places.”

Greens Senator Monika Ball says that she will vote in favour of the masterplan being put up for public exhibition, but says there are other alternatives to building more homes.

Ball said she will vote for the plan to be placed on public exhibition so that the community can provide feedback.

“We know that one of the Liberal state government’s primary aims is to raise revenue through over-development. They set councils like Hornsby Shire massive housing targets that must be met while thousands of existing apartments sit empty,” she says.

“With a long list of dangerously substandard apartment constructions identified in Sydney alone, all levels of government should be looking to mandate world’s best practice materials, methods and efficiencies.”

A decision on whether the masterplan will be put on public exhibition will be made in the near future.