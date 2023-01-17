With many Australian homes firmly entrenched in disaster zones, the question is how to best prepare a home for bushfires, floods and cyclones. While there are various building codes for certain regions that new and existing homes must adhere to, going the extra mile can be the difference between salvation and disaster.

Simple yet practical design measures, including metal mesh over windows, double glazing and aluminium window frames can assist in withstanding inclement weather. Thick roofing is another practical measure which allows for the structure to remain intact in the face of cyclonic winds.

Yeppoon locals Michael and Skye Bottero tell the ABC that higher grade materials that go above and beyond the minimum requirements have their dwelling better prepared.

"Your choice of materials is extremely important, your different grades in your roofing, your cladding, coming from experience I know what lasts," Michael says.

"It's definitely more expensive. You need more materials. But then what's the value of losing everything?"

Brisbane architect Dion Seminara’s flood-proof house designs, which have been utilised in the sunshine state for over a decade, are a flagship for resilient dwellings.

Seminara believes surveying and assessing the topography of a site and council flood mapping is key.

"Once we've got that, then we can obviously take it away and design specifically for your site needs. If we can raise the house, that is the first way.

"You could have polished concrete. You certainly can't have any cabinet work in the way. And you really have to know your levels."