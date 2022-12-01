Logo
Home Fire launches new era of the WA screen industry

Located in Perth’s north-east, the future Home Fire film studio has been designed by Hassell to allow filmmakers to hone their craft and showcase local talent in the country’s west.
01 Dec 2022

home-fire-perth-hassell-location-confirmed-1732008478.png

WA Premier Mark McGowan recently confirmed the future studio’s location, which will be located in close proximity to the future Malaga Metronet station.

Home Fire derives its name from the Noongar translation of the phrase, "A (home) Karlark (fire)," which is a place of gathering and storytelling.

The design has been inspired by the phrase, with four purpose-built sound stages, construction workshops, a backlot, production offices, edit suites, and other amenities required to host film, television, and other screen productions included within the building.

"Our overarching design approach is to create a sense of place and a world-recognisable Creative Arts precinct all Western Australians love to use while also allowing our local creative talent to thrive,” says Hassell Principal Peter Dean.

"Sustainability has been at the heart of the design development with the aim for it to be the most sustainable studio facility in the nation once complete."

Home Fire is the preferred proponent of the Market-led Proposal, following an open process to develop and operate the facility.

The consortium includes local creative industry supporters and business leaders Howard Cearns and Adrian Fini, Ian Booth (CEO of Screenwest for 11 years), and noted Australian film producer Jamie Hilton ($25 million + in local productions).

Alongside Hassell, leading local property group Hesperia and construction company Built have been engaged to deliver the Home Fire film studio.

