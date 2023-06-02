Global developer Hines has signalled its sustainability intentions in the form of its flagship T3 Collingwood development.

Designed by Jackson Clements Burrows, the tower will be made entirely of Cross Laminated (CLT) and Glue Laminated Timber (GLT). It is estimated that the utilisation of both timber products will reduce the emissions of the building by 34 percent in comparison to concrete and steel. XLam Australia and Australian Sustainable Hardwood will supply the materials for construction.

T3 is located on Melbourne’s Wellington Street, spanning 15 storeys and comprising 18,200 of A-grade commercial floorspace. Hines’ CEO Asia Pacific Ray Lawler says the building will serve as a catalyst for further Hines developments in the region.

“T3 Collingwood is a ground-breaking, sustainable evolution of old-fashioned office buildings. The timber we use is rapidly renewable, sustainably sourced, cleaner to construct and helps keep carbon out of the atmosphere,” he says.

“Timber is not only 100 percent renewable, recyclable and non-toxic, it also has productivity and wellness benefits. T3 Collingwood will have state-of-the-art connectivity systems, with collaborative working spaces and wellness-inspired amenities.”

Timber-infused office environments are proven to create more positive associations for occupants and their workplaces. The material is correlated with higher levels of concentration, improved mood and personal productivity.

Lawler says the inner-Melbourne suburb provided the ideal site for a project of this magnitude.

“Collingwood was chosen to be our first T3 project in Asia Pacific because of its excellent transit connections and the local restaurant and shopping scene this area of Melbourne is famous for,” he says.

Hines hopes to reach net-zero operational carbon in its building portfolio by 2040. For more information, visit www.hines.com.