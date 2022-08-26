Hickory and COX Architecture have received development approval for the restoration of Melbourne’s Kilkenny Inn and the addition of a 21-level commercial office building.

Built in 1915, the Kilkenny was a social hub and bar until it was damaged by fire earlier this year. Working in collaboration with Melbourne City Council and the Victorian Government’s Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning to maintain the heritage elements and restore the corner pub to its heyday.

COX’s design sees the original facade restored and will work with a hospitality partner to create a thriving ground precinct. The former pub will become the building’s lobby and energise the arrival experience through evoking the charm and atmosphere of the classic pub that will be energised by a contemporary refresh.

“Hickory is proud to be restoring the iconic Kilkenny Inn to its former glory, transforming King Street into a lively and sophisticated social hub,” says Hickory CEO Michael Argyrou.

“We’re pleased to announce the launch of this incredible commercial development, which will integrate Kilkenny’s heritage-listed façade and set a new standard of office design in Melbourne. At Hickory, we strive to create better places for future communities, and 580 Lonsdale will be no exception.

“King Street is currently undergoing monumental change, and Hickory is at the forefront of this evolution. 580 Lonsdale will act as a true cornerstone project for the area, adding to several premium development and building projects we are currently undertaking.”

The Kilkenny will integrate with the $350 million 580 Lonsdale office tower which will sit above the pub, providing an elevated workplace amongst Melbourne’s legal precinct. The 80-metre mixed-use hub will provide 24,000 sqm of office space, 623 sqm of ground and first-floor retail offerings and a three level basement carpark.

Tenants will be offered first-rate end-of-trip facilities, landscaped outdoor terraces, social hubs and a health and wellness centre. Hickory and COX are targeting a 6-star NABERS and Green Star rating, with a number of sustainability tools and building innovations included amongst the design.

The precinct will further Hickory’s presence in the area, following the announcement of funding for 570 Little Bourke Street and ICD Property’s Aspire tower at 299 King Street.