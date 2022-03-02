Adelaide’s Her Majesty’s Theatre has added another award to its impressive tally, taking out the Commercial Construction ($60m plus) category at the Australian Institute of Building (AIB) Professional Excellence in Building Awards.

Designed by COX Architecture and constructed by Hansen Yuncken, the theatre is recognised as the oldest of its kind in Adelaide, that has been transformed via a $66 million redevelopment completed in June 2020 that saw the cultural icon become a larger, more accessible venue with state-of-the-art facilities for performers, production teams and audiences.

The award adds to the list of accolades for the theatre refurbishment, including the City of Adelaide Prize, Commercial/Industrial Building Award at the Master Builders South Australia Building Excellence Awards and the Jack McConnell Award for Public Architecture. The project employed more than 150 construction workers at its peak and engaged a 90 percent South Australian work force, including specialist artisan contractors and local craftspeople.

“We are delighted to see Her Majesty’s Theatre receive the great recognition it deserves and for the spectacular work done by the team at Hansen Yuncken on this much loved Australian arts venue,” says Adelaide Festival Centre CEO and Artistic Director, Douglas Gautier AM.

“This award further highlights the building and creative talent we have here in South Australia and our ability to design and deliver world class architecture when we collaborate with passionate people and share a vision for excellence.”

Hansen Yuncken Project Director and Construction Manager, Scott Brumfield, says the construction company is delighted to have been involved in a project of this magnitude.

“Hansen Yuncken is proud to have received this national recognition for the Her Majesty’s Theatre redevelopment,” he says.

“This showcases the passion for this project to be delivered at an exceptional standard, using skilled trades and a wonderful collaboration with Adelaide Festival Centre.”

‘The Maj’ has showcased many big names across 108 years including Luciano Pavarotti, Bill Haley and His Comets, Chris Isaak, Archie Roach and Paul Kelly. Upcoming shows at Her Majesty’s Theatre include The Picture of Dorian Gray starting next week, Girl From The North Country from March 25 and Archie Roach – Tell Me Why in April.

For more information on the theatre, visit www.hmt.com.au.

Images: Supplied