Hassell’s new 42-metre high viewing platform VERTIGO at Perth’s Optus Stadium has been officially completed, with Western Australia’s Deputy Premier Roger Cook taking one of the first walks beyond the edge of the stadium roof.

Located on the western side of the stadium, the platform extends five metres beyond the roof, making for a world-class view. There is now access to the roof for people with different abilities, including wheelchair access, and features a number of thrill-seeking activities including a lean-out experience where visitors teeter over the field of play.

"It's a fantastic opportunity to return to Optus Stadium to design a new memorable experience that adds to those already created at the world's most beautiful Stadium, which has hosted many amazing events since it opened in 2018, including the spectacular 2021 AFL Grand Final," says Hassell Principal, Peter Dean.

"We wanted to physically express that element of pure joy and excitement that occurs when your team is competing – VERTIGO has its own individual personality and will hopefully be enjoyed by all visitors and spectators in the stadium below.”

Deputy Premier Cook was glowing in his endorsement of the platform.

"Since Optus Stadium opened in 2018, the stadium and its surrounding park have provided an exceptional atmosphere for all visitors," he says.

"The suite of attractions offered at Optus Stadium is second to none - both on and off the ground. As the first fully accessible stadium rooftop experience in Australia, this really is an attraction that everyone can enjoy."

"With Western Australia's borders now open, we can expect more visitors to Optus Stadium, and I know this unique experience will be enjoyed by many. Having experienced VERTIGO firsthand, I can highly recommend this exhilarating experience.”

VERTIGO will add to the growing list of tourism spots for Western Australia when it opens to the public on 31 March 2022.

Image: Supplied