Hassell, in partnership with Hub Australia have reimagined the seventh level of Melbourne’s Ball and Welch building (located at 180 Flinders Street) into a dynamic workspace, ready to take on the post-pandemic commercial workload.

Named Hub Flinders Street, the space plays host to an amenity-rich interior that celebrates the city’s art, culture and business offerings. The space’s repurposing is a deliberate attempt to drive workers back to the office, and to help businesses to grow beyond COVID-19.

The 3,000 square metre floorplate accommodates approximately 500 occupants that stretches across Flinders Street to Flinders Lane. The floorplate comprises a number of varied workspaces, ranging from flexible work areas, to offices and meeting rooms. There is also a café, full kitchen, outdoor terrace, and media studio.

Domino Risch, Principal at Hassell, says the practice endeavoured to create something quintessentially Melbourne.

“Our Hub Flinders Street site design responds to the context in which the workspace sits: within a landmark heritage Melbourne building, inspired by ‘gritty’ inter-connected streets, laneways and urban skyline nearby, and reflecting the verdant botanical greenness of the garden’s edge that you can see in the distance,” he says.

“With 360-degree views across the city that bring the outside-in, it was important that the design reflected the diverse and visually rich exterior by celebrating and connecting to the city. Hub Flinders was designed to suit modern Melbournians and the evolving businesses they want to work for.

“Coworking is the perfect canvas for those businesses to grow in, transforming office space from being more than just a desk. This Hub Clubhouse provides a wonderfully rich and diverse range of settings for businesses of all sizes, complemented by great coffee, great hosts and beautiful space, thereby rising to the dynamic business needs of tomorrow.”

Likened more to a hotel than to the feel of an office, Hub Flinders Street steers away from generic office design with a wide range of adaptable workspaces intended to give off a sense of familiarity and comfort. Polished concrete floors, exposed ceilings, beautiful warm timber detailing, large expanses of glass and a plethora of lush plants offer a feeling of warmth amongst a fresh and contemporary space.

An internal central atrium allows the space to be awash with natural light, with 360-degree views of the city offered through vast glass panes. A gym and parents room feature on an already comprehensive amenity list, with a fridge, bottle warmer, microwave and sink available in the room.

John Preece, Hub Australia’s Chief Property Officer, says the collaboration between Hassell and the company has resulted in a high quality workspace once more.

“This is our 8th collaboration with international design practice Hassell. Their deep understanding of the Melbourne work experience and CBD has helped us build a workspace that is a fully adaptable and progressive home for businesses to flourish and grow in, whilst reflecting the vibrant culture of Melbourne’s city centre.

“Despite COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns, the appetite for high-end, engaging and versatile workspace is strong, with a wave of businesses seeking new flexibility and future-forward amenity.

Hub Flinders Street embraces the new way of working and encourages diversity within the workforce through its design, responding to evolving enterprise demands.”

For more information regarding Hub Flinders Street, click here.