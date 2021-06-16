Byron Bay’s Harvest Newrybar is expanding to the south next year, with their first Sydney eatery to be opened in 2022 at the new Wisemans Surf Lodge.

The Wisemans Surf Lodge that will play host to Harvest Wisemans will be Australia’s first resort-style surfing destination, which will provide five-star surf conditions for all abilities, a golf course, 54 hotel suites, conference facilities, day spa, kids care services and riverfront access all year round.

David Moyle, Harvest’s Creative Director, says the new restaurant will encompass everything the eatery is about, in food, hospitality and experiences.

“Our heartland is in creating experiences that redefine people’s relationships with food, by building communities that honour the existing food bowl of our surroundings. Harvest Wisemans will be a continuation of this, and we’re excited to welcome visitors to this new precinct that will showcase the local produce of the Hawkesbury,” he says.

Harvest Wisemans will also adopt an integrated food system on site, that will cover all aspects of the food cycle, from production to waste management. Wisemans Surf Lodge as a whole is very much a sustainable entity itself, with the resort sourcing 100% offset renewable energy to break waves, an on-site solar system powering all facilities and water sourced from the river.

Wisemans Surf Lodge co-founder John Du Vernet says the expansion by Harvest to the region is a very logical one.

“Wisemans Ferry is one of Sydney’s best kept secrets. This region, known for its local growers, has been fuelling the Hawkesbury and greater Sydney with high quality produce for decades,” he says.

