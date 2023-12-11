The fjcstudio-designed Harrington Collection penthouse has officially hit the market at a staggering $35 million, with Hannas and Golden Age Group developing a precinct of opulence sat between the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House.

The crowning jewel of the collection, the two-storey penthouse offers photographic views of Sydney’s iconic harbour from a number of viewpoints, namely a sweeping rooftop terrace. Four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, as well as spacious living areas are defined by palette of marble, gold, timber and stone.

Operable screens along the facade control privacy and natural light, while the master suite is fit with a generous marble double vanity, sculptural freestanding bathtub, private lounge and study, and a walk-in wardrobe. The upper floor features a movie room, bathroom, wet bar and access to the rooftop terrace, which comprises a spa, BBQ and landscaped gardens.

“Housed within such an iconic location in the heart of Sydney, the architectural design and quality of the finish represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that will be popular with both local and offshore purchasers looking for their own slice of The Rocks,” a joint statement from Hannas and Golden Age Group reads.

All residents of the Harrington Collection will benefit from the Cambridge Lane Providore; an essential ingredient providore, a café and landscaped al fresco dining in addition to The Harrington Place. 1,000 sqm of commercial office space and eight retail and hospitality offerings creates a truly mixed-use precinct.

