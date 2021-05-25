Logo
tl robertson library hames sharley
National practice named WA’s biggest for third straight year

Hames Sharley has been recognised as the largest architecture firm in Western Australia, according to local publication Business News.
Named the largest practice in WA for the third year in a row thanks to an annual survey that ranks firms based on the number of architects they employ, Hames Sharley work across a multitude of sectors, including Education, Science & Research, Health, Office & Industrial, Public & Culture, Residential, Retail & Town Centres, Sports & Recreational Urban Development and Workplace, cementing its place and size in the design sector.

WA Studio Leader Brook McGowan says the firm was able to power on through the pandemic despite the adversity faced by many.

“The list acknowledges that Hames Sharley has found resilience in the past year and turned its challenges into a positive impact. We did more than survive, we thrived,” he says.

Hames Sharley currently has a significant array of projects in WA, including its own studio on the Hay Street Mall, Karrinyup Shopping Centre Redevelopment, One Subiaco, Australis at Rossmoyne, Wearne Cottesloe, Kardinya Shopping Centre Redevelopment, Carillon City Redevelopment, and the TL Robertson Library Redevelopment for Curtin University.

