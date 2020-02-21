Taylor + Hinds design half-dome dwellings

Taylor + Hinds Architecture has scattered its Wukalina Walk Camp with timber, half-dome dwellings located along the northern edge of Wukalina (Mount William) to Larapuna (Eddystone Point).

The four-day-guided walk through aboriginal landscape, is the first of its kind in Tasmania and is entirely owned and operated by the Aboriginal Land Council.

The culturally significant walk is a two-night stop, where it organises community facilities for two guides and ten walkers.

The structures designed by Taylor + Hinds Architects are traditional seasonal shelters of the First Nation’s peoples.

Clad in Tasmanian timbers and half-opened, to welcome to dark pavilions to the sea air, there individual structures are blackwood-lined and predominantly made of arched branches and sheets of bark.

“These traditional interiors are held by a robustly detailed charred timber clad exterior,” according to Taylor + Hinds Architects.

When not in use, the exterior conceals and protects the experience of the rich timber interior and becomes a shadow against the coastal banksia that surrounds the site.”