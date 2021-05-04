Halcyon Greens was recognised last week as the first lifestyle community to be a dual finalist at the Urban Development Institute of Australia (UDIA) Awards for Excellence, reaching the final stages in the Seniors’ Living and Master Planned Development categories.

Designed by Brian Toyota, the community is located on a 34ha island on the Gold Coast, and is masterplanned for almost 1000 residents across five residential precincts, which are connected to a central 2.8ha green spine that houses the recreation and leisure precinct.

Despite not winning any categories, Halcyon Managing Director Dr Bevan Geissman says the community gaining recognition for its efforts is a win in itself.

“We congratulate Presbyterian Aged Care and Cottee Parker Architects for their win in Seniors’ Living and for the National President’s Award, and certainly we are very proud to have shared the podium with Billbergia in Best Master Planned Development,” he says.

“With Halcyon Greens being the first lifestyle community to be a dual finalist in these two categories, we think it shows how this project has redefined the benchmark for modern seniors, providing the Baby Boomer market with the choice, style and quality they are looking for.

Surrounded by native wetlands, nature reserves and it sits adjacent to Gainsborough Greens championship golf course, Halcyon is very much a game changer in over 55s living.

“Seniors living communities are no longer located on secondary land sites and simply cut up for maximal site density,” says Geissman.

“Rather, the modern senior demands prime locations and considered design and master planning, as well as extensive facilities and contemporary and environmentally sensitive home designs. Halcyon Greens has set the new benchmark for this.”

When complete, Halcyon Greens will have 522 homes across 23 styles and eight design finishes, a recreational club and lodge, cinema, gym and wellness centre, indoor and outdoor pools, floodlit tennis court, eight pickleball courts and championship-sized bowling green with homes priced from $551,000 to $1.1million.

Geissman says the work of Toyota could not be understated in crafting a community of the utmost quality and comfort for over 55s.

“We knew from his experience masterplanning world renowned community Sanctuary Cove, Brian would be able to create luxury, modern country club living at Halcyon Greens and we were not disappointed,” he says.

“It shows lifestyle communities are certainly coming of age and we are rubbing shoulders with the big boys, and that’s who we are trying to compete with by lifting the bar.

“It’s wonderful for Halcyon and it’s wonderful for Australian seniors who are looking to make the move into a lifestyle community.”

For more information regarding the community, head to lifebeginsathalcyon.com.au.