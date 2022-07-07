The $90 million first stage of the Nexus Corporate Park at Mulgrave in Melbourne’s south-east is suitably equipped for modern day work, with the Gray Puksand-designed building singlehandedly transforming the area from industrial to commercial.

Located on Springvale Road, the 47,250sqm building has already received a 5-Star Green Star rating and a 1 Star Fitwel certification, recognising its sustainable and health-conscious elements.

Cars have been removed from the precinct in favour of a people-focused plaza, which features an abundance of natural light and green spaces. Cars are housed below ground, allowing for a healthier environment designed to bring workers back to the office.

“We wanted to flip the notion of the traditional suburban business precinct on its head, creating a ‘sticky’ location that’s pedestrian friendly and human-centred to enhance the overall experience of work,” says Gray Puksand State Managing Partner Nik Tabain.

“The decision to remove access for cars on the ground plane invites patronage and connection with the site and its surrounds. This has allowed for an urban realm where staff can relax, work outside, eat, read or socialise – blurring the lines between work and lifestyle.”

631 Springvale’s key amenities include detailed end-of-trip facilities, featuring lockers, towel service and luxury finishes – complemented by a rooftop garden and tennis court accessed by a distinctive corkscrew stair. WIFI hotspots, BBQ areas, and a running track are also accessible by workers.

“From the way staff will feel within the building and its surrounds, to how their day-to-day tasks align with and are made easier by considered amenities on-site – 631 Springvale Road considers all factors for end-users, offering architecture and design that responds to 21st century working needs, with wellness at the forefront,” says Tabain.

Stacked flat planes on the upper exterior levels acknowledge the site’s industrial history, with soft, curvaceous forms on the ground plane contrasting between the two. The ground plane is designed to encourage meandering of the precinct grounds by foot, part of a design approach based on Gray Puksand’s studies of human movement through space.

The internal fitout is guided by biophilic design principles, seen amongst the insertion of an internal skylight atrium and ensuring every person within the building is within 12 metres of a window to further connection to nature.

“Nexus Corporate Park stands out from other offerings in Melbourne's south-east when it comes to what it provides as a whole – it really offers everything a tenant wants in terms of all the benefits in the office that you would have at home,” says Colliers National Director, Office Leasing, Travis Myerscough.

“The design around 631 Springvale Road is especially unique, as the central atrium offering greater natural light is something you don’t see very often in a multi-tenant building, along with the outdoor BBQ and terrace area.”

The precinct is located in close proximity to the Monash Freeway, linking it to the CBD and eastern suburbs. Salta Properties anticipates new buildings will populate the precinct in the coming months, which will further activate the site.