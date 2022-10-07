Gray Puksand has completed an architectural update of the Dymocks national office in the centre of Sydney, regarded as Australia’s first shopping centre.

Featuring 120 boutiques and retail stores across 11 storeys, the Dymocks Building is synonymous with Sydney’s historic design language. Gray Puksand delivered a refresh on the retailer’s offices to equip employees with the spaces required for modern work. Gray Puksand worked with consultants and local council to sensitively restore the existing workplace in accordance with heritage requirements.

“Our design strategy focussed on harnessing and celebrating the original fabric of the building, while adapting and future-proofing the existing office space as an exciting, customised place to work for Dymocks staff,” says Gray Puksand Partner Donna Wheatley.

“While working with strict heritage guidelines can be challenging, our experience as architects designing for community needs allows us to have a more nuanced conversation about how to best represent both the heritage and adapt the existing spaces to ensure they meet the needs of future generations.”

Located on the sixth floor, Gray Puksand retained the heritage corridor that sits in the centre of the floorplate on every level. Two shared collaboration areas connect the corridor at opposite ends to invite social interaction. Heritage-listed partitions for original tenancies have been retained along the facade which creates an open-plan work environment filled with natural light.

Modern amenities, light colours and materials contrast the historic palette that features original tiling and stained glass windows. Dymocks Managing Director (Property), Cathy Tiberio, says it was important to find middle ground between past and present.

"Gray Puksand's expertise in designing contemporary and tailored workspaces, coupled with their track record working within heritage requirements, ensured delivery of a beautiful head office that is truly authentic to the site," she says.

"Their research-led approach ensured that our refreshed office space would cater to new ways of working, boost collaboration and above all provide a great place to work for our staff."

The refurbishment of Dymocks’ working quarters comes at a time when adaptive reuse is becoming a mainstream design solution. The considered approach by Gray Puksand is another example of retaining existing building fabric of historical importance and melding it with contemporary outcomes.