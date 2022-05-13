Carlisle Homes’ new Spectra Selection Centre, designed by Gray Puksand, provides future homeowners with a place to fully immerse themselves within the design process.

The atypical qualities of a showroom have been overruled in favour of a gallery-esque space. 2,500 sqm in size, the Centre comprises over 3,500 materials, fixtures, fittings and appliances, and are displayed in such a way that it is easy to fathom how each element can work with others.

“The brief was to create a space where homeowners could imagine their dream home,” says Debra Longin, Lead Designer and Associate at Gray Puksand.

“Carlisle Homes wanted to elevate the showroom to become a place of curiosity and wonder, with a spectrum of choice.”

The entrance channels the character of wellness design, with gently curving biophilic forms and a rich palette of luxurious, natural materials complemented by verdant plants. Breakout spaces give customers the ability to connect with design consultants, with the areas also able to be utilised for presentations.

Gray Puksand created nine specific areas that progress through Appliances, Interior Selections, Bathrooms, Flooring, Lighting and Electrical, Exterior Selections, Windows & Doors, and Green Living. Each has been thoughtfully designed and displays a suite of materials. The space also features four full-size kitchens and 11 bathroom vignettes.

The practice’s considered approach ensures that all the spaces have been designed with a holistic mindset. Customers are led through the space via a number of built zones that are connected by a pathway. The information provided by a number of providers in the one space is represented at the desired capacity and easily understood. Timber joinery, natural stone floors and polished concrete lays a neutral base within the space to inspire creativity for the home.

“This project was an opportunity to create a physical embodiment of what the design process is,” says Longin.

“It has places for play, places for decision making, and the floor plan is informed by the series of steps that a designer takes to build up an idea.”

Ample storage and mobile workstations make for a comfortable workplace for employees. The centre of the space

At the centre of the space are private, fully furnished rooms for finalising specifications and contracts. This central design hub is connected to the first-floor workplace via a stair to ensure design staff don’t feel disconnected from the rest of the Carlisle Homes team.

“The Spectra Selection Centre is much more than a typical showroom,” says Gray Puksand Partner Heidi Smith.

“It’s a gallery space that is a demonstration of Carlisle Homes’ respect and support for both their customers and their staff. Gray Puksand was challenged to bring a clear vision of the customer experience to life, and together we have achieved something beautiful.”