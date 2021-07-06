City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Bob Dwyer has backed the Council’s plan to create a town square in the heart of Granville, while assuring residents that the town’s parking spaces will not be lost in the process.

The masterplan proposes a large town square with trees and public seating in the area bounded by the train line, Parramatta Road, Bold Street and Duck Creek.

Dwyer says the project is a reflection of community consultation, which specifically requested more greener spaces within the Western Sydney region.

"Council has developed this masterplan in consultation with the local community and more than 90 percent of respondents told us they want more green, multipurpose open spaces," he says.

"The Granville Town Square Masterplan is our long-term vision to transform the heart of Granville into a space that's greener, safer and more vibrant for the rapidly growing community. It's disappointing that this is being used for political grandstanding.”

"Granville's population is forecast to more than double in the next 10 years, so we have developed a bold plan to make sure important community infrastructure keeps up with this growth."

Dwyer says the creation of more green spaces within the community is a direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As Granville grows, this urban plaza will become a shared backyard for everyone, where people can meet and where markets, music, and outdoor dining can flourish - benefiting the community and local businesses.

"If the pandemic has taught us anything, it's that green open spaces in our neighbourhoods are vital for our health and wellbeing. We need more of them, not less."

The Mayor says he understands community concerns regarding a potential loss of parking, but maintains the 70 car spaces in the Rowell Street commuter carpark will not be removed any time soon.

"The draft Granville Town Square Masterplan has always acknowledged that parking is important, and I would like to reassure everyone that not one car parking space will be lost from this car park in the short term. This is a long-term plan and Council is investigating alternative parking options as part of the Masterplan process."

Public consultation on the masterplan ended last month. Parramatta City Council says it will consider the feedback before finalising the masterplan and taking it to Councillors for endorsement.

For more information regarding the town square, click here.