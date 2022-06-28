Fender Katsalidis’ The Grace project has been recognised by the Retirement Living Council as the nation’s Best Retirement Living Development created in the last 12 months, taking out the FMSA Architecture Award at the National Retirement Living Awards.

The 18-storey building comprises 79 one, two and three-bedroom apartments in a location close to the Melbourne CBD. The modernist-inspired design looks to contrive community and connection while maximising natural light and views over Albert Park Lake and the city. The building features an artist’s studio, wellness facilities and a theatre.

“The sector is trending towards vertical living options with a smaller footprint, and this project sets the standard of how a community can be established through design and amenity,” says Fender Katsalidis Principal Jessical Lee.

“Every consideration has been given to providing the best outcomes for those who will call The Grace home and continuing to meet their needs as they move into older age.”

Retirement Living Council Executive Director Ben Myers says the development exemplifies the industry’s continued dedication to quality.

“2021 has one of the tightest talent pools in the history of the awards. The retirement living industry is such an important one to our national identity. It is so important that we recognise the people and places that give older Australians a healthy, engaged, and happy retirement.”

An ageing population and rising hospitalisation rates have prompted discussions around how best to provide diverse and dignified living options for retirees, with the Albanese Government looking to reform the public system. Lee says projects like the Albert Retirement Living Community Precinct show how masterplanning can provide efficient solutions that keep aged care residents out of the hospital system.

“There exists the likelihood that an older person’s situation may change and they will need some extra support. This precinct would offer a continuum of care where residents in The Grace could move into the neighbouring aged care and assisted living building,” she says.

“While other premium, new apartment buildings may target downsizers and retirees, they aren’t specifically taking into account the current and future needs of this demographic. This precinct addresses those needs, increasing the wellbeing of its residents by offering ease of experience and an extremely low change in environment.”

The PCA Retirement Living Awards, presented at the Gala Dinner of the Retirement Living Summit on the Gold Coast on June 21, recognise achievement across the sector, incorporating design, innovation, refurbishment and marketing.

