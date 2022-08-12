More than 100 property, community, health and environmental organisations have joined forces in a bid to improve the energy efficiency of new Australian homes.

The congregation has released a statement a fortnight before the National Building Ministers meeting, and calls upon ministers at a state and federal level to confirm the amendments made to the National Construction Code, which include homes being required to achieve a 7 Star energy rating, saving homeowners over $550 a year.

The organisations are headed by the likes of the Property Council of Australia, Renew, the Australian Council of Social Service, the Green Building Council of Australia, the Energy Efficiency Council, Energy Consumers Australia, the Australian Sustainable Built Environment Council, and the Climate Council. More than 100 organisations have signed the statement, including architects, health advocates and social housing providers.

“With Australia’s National Construction Code sitting idle for ten years, Australia has let itself fall further and further behind international standards, and now is the time to catch up with the rest of the world,” says Property Council Chief Executive, Ken Morrison.

“With housing and rental affordability at crisis point and inflation yet to peak, if our political leaders are serious about easing long term cost of living pressures, while also addressing climate change, then these amendments, which have been considered for quite some time, should be seen as a no brainer.”

Renew CEO Fiona Gray says the organisation’s analysis shows lifting standards will leave households with more money in their pockets from day one.

“For the declining number of people who aren’t already thinking about the importance of energy efficiency in their home, then the arrival of winter energy bills across Australia will certainly spark a new level of focus,” she says.

The proposed amendments to the Code additionally include introducing a “whole-of-home” energy budget for fixed appliances like hot water, heating, cooling and pool pumps, and would give industry a 12 month transition period to deliver. The lifting of energy efficiency standards will cut emissions by some 78 million tonnes by 2050, reduce deaths due to extreme hot or cold and lower the cost of grid upgrades by around $12.6 billion by 2050.

“In Australia our homes are usually our most important purchase, and they’re certainly the most expensive. They need to be comfortable, healthy and designed for tomorrow’s weather, today,” says Green Building Council of Australia CEO Davina Rooney.

“The proposed code changes will go a long way to reducing emissions and improving the health of our most important investment - our home.”

The proposal is the result of a 3-year collaborative process led by the Australian Building Codes Board (ABCB) and would build on the Trajectory for Low Energy Buildings which was agreed to by all Commonwealth, state and territory energy Ministers in 2019.

The Building Ministers meeting will take place on August 26.