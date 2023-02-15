The Barcaldine Master Plan, created by m3architecture and Brian Hooper Architect, has turned the outback Queensland town into a tourist juggernaut, with the Globe Lookout completing a trifecta of three tourist destinations alongside the award-winning Tree of Knowledge and The Globe Hotel.

All three projects form part of the masterplan that was created in order to boost visitation, create economic resilience and transform the town into a true regional cultural centre. m3architecture Director Michael Lavery believes the lookout provides a unique perspective on the landscape of Central Queensland.

"Barcaldine is a desert oasis known as ‘the garden town of the west’ due to its location above two artesian aquifers that enable large trees to thrive in the arid environment," he says.

"The nearby Lara Wetlands attract migratory birds from around the world and clear night skies are perfect for stargazing."

The design typology mirrors the previous projects created for the town by the practice, which reinterpret the region's architectural heritage.

The tower's form borrows from elevated, rural water tanks, while an oversized lattice defines the building’s perimeter and frames views through openings.

The lattice provides shade and echoes the original western screen of the adjacent Globe Hotel, which has been repurposed as an information centre. A raised walkway connects the lookout to the hotel, extending the hotel’s cross-braced timber framing and creating a seamless link.

Lavery says the architects were mindful of the lookout’s carbon footprint, with a minimal amount of concrete used, as well as the structure being fire-engineered so it could be delivered largely in steel and timber.

"The materials we chose allowed the structure to be built by local tradespeople. This reduced contractor mileage and supported the local economy and community."

Lavery says the Globe Lookout is another progression towards Barcaldine becoming a central cultural hub.

"The masterplan set up projects in achievable stages that can be delivered as funding becomes available. The lookout’s lift and stairs are positioned to service a future performing arts theatre and art gallery, to be integrated into the site over the next two decades."