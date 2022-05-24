Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
glenroy community hub
shareShare

Introducing Australia’s first passive house Community Centre

Moreland City Council has cut the ribbon on Australia’s first passive house-certified community centre, the Glenroy Community Hub, created by DesignInc.
Jarrod Reedie
Jarrod Reedie

24 May 2022 2m read View Author

glenroy-community-hub-designing-moreland-council-1732008926.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Moreland City Council has cut the ribbon on Australia’s first passive house-certified community centre, the Glenroy Community Hub, created by DesignInc.

The $30.1 million hub features a library, customer service centre, children’s centre, and a range of community services, along with new public art and a garden. The entire Centre has been built for Passive House and Living Building Challenge certifications.

“You can borrow a library book, drop your child at childcare, access healthcare and more — all in one beautifully designed, zero energy building,” says Moreland Mayor Mark Riley.

glenroy community hub

“We are really proud of our collaboration with DesignInc and Building Engineering to lead the way in environmental design standards for public buildings in Australia. The Glenroy Community Hub is designed for today and for future generations to come.”

The new Centre sits on the site of the former Glenroy Primary School, which is channelled through the incorporation of redbrick-like elements throughout the youth space. The library is twice the size of its predecessor, and features a recording studio, a youth zone and study spaces.

A landscaped rain garden sits alongside the adjoining Bridget Shortell Reserve. There is outdoor seating for patrons, as well as undercover bike parking and electric car charging stations. Three pieces of public art have been commissioned for the Hub, created by Isadora Vaughn, Barkindji artist Kent Morris and Ali Sanderson and Starlie Geikie.

To find out more about the Glenroy Community Centre, click here.

Photography: Dianna Snape

  • Popular Articles
  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

  • Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
    Sustainability

    Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap