Moreland City Council has cut the ribbon on Australia’s first passive house-certified community centre, the Glenroy Community Hub, created by DesignInc.

The $30.1 million hub features a library, customer service centre, children’s centre, and a range of community services, along with new public art and a garden. The entire Centre has been built for Passive House and Living Building Challenge certifications.

“You can borrow a library book, drop your child at childcare, access healthcare and more — all in one beautifully designed, zero energy building,” says Moreland Mayor Mark Riley.

“We are really proud of our collaboration with DesignInc and Building Engineering to lead the way in environmental design standards for public buildings in Australia. The Glenroy Community Hub is designed for today and for future generations to come.”

The new Centre sits on the site of the former Glenroy Primary School, which is channelled through the incorporation of redbrick-like elements throughout the youth space. The library is twice the size of its predecessor, and features a recording studio, a youth zone and study spaces.

A landscaped rain garden sits alongside the adjoining Bridget Shortell Reserve. There is outdoor seating for patrons, as well as undercover bike parking and electric car charging stations. Three pieces of public art have been commissioned for the Hub, created by Isadora Vaughn, Barkindji artist Kent Morris and Ali Sanderson and Starlie Geikie.

Photography: Dianna Snape