The Hills Shire Council has responded to the Land and Environment Court’s decision for a mosque to be built on Larapinta Place, Glenhaven, claiming the verdict is incredibly disappointing.

The decision was handed down on March 28 by Court Commissioner Joanne Gray after the development was deemed “acceptable having regard to the absences of adverse impacts, the objectives of the zone and the character of the area.”

The Hills Shire Mayor Peter Gangemi says the verdict to approve the mosque by the court is short sighted.

“The State Government talks about putting locals first and including them in the decision making process, but this outcome just proves how out of touch they are with local community issues,” Mayor Gangemi said.

“This proposal fails to adequately deal with the RU6 Transition Zone objectives, as well as the noise, traffic and parking this type of development will generate. It also has little regard to the rural landscape and will unacceptably impact on the natural environment, as well as the neighbouring properties located within the quiet cul-de-sac.

“It’s unsatisfactory that our rural land is being exploited in this way because it’s a cheaper alternative to building on urban zoned land - the more appropriate location for a development of this size.

“The outcome could have been prevented if the Department of Planning allowed Council to stop this sort of development in our RU6 Transition Zone much earlier on in the process.

"I'm calling on the Minister for Planning to cut the bureaucracy and let councils get on with looking after their own local planning matters.”

Gangemi says his issue is not with places of public worship, but the location of the mosque.

“Given the intensity and scale, Council wanted to see this type of development located in our urbanised areas – where there is adequate pedestrian access, public transport, roads and a sewer network," he says.

"We have attempted to meet with the applicant on a number of occasions to discuss alternative sites, however, they've remained unchanged in their decision and adamant on this site.”

Hills Shire Councillor and former Friends of Glenhaven Chairperson Mitchell Blue says the requests of the local community have fallen on deaf ears.

“Glenhaven residents spoke as one on this issue," he says.

"Residents agreed that the site was not conducive to a place of public worship, due to the scale and intensity that this facility will bring. Time after time, the applicant was provided with opportunities to amend plans and details to make this facility fit.

"I do not believe this facility is in keeping with the land zone objectives and intentions. This decision by the Court is in stark contrast to the thousand plus submissions from the Glenhaven community and that is highly disappointing.”

Gangemi says residents should be thanked for their support, and that Council will look to ensure further urbanisation of rural areas within the shire will be prevented.

"I thank residents for their submissions during the DA process and their efforts in highlighting the many issues this proposal has,” he says.

“It's disheartening that Council is unable to be the consent authority on developments over $5 million as a result of State Government imposed planning panels, but we have sought to find alternative solutions to protecting our rural lands.

“In 2020, we were successful at prohibiting places of public worship in our RU6 Transition Zone thanks to changes that were approved as part of our Local Environmental Plan (LEP).

“While the Larapinta Place DA was lodged before these changes were implemented, this Council has continued to work hard and campaign successfully against urban sprawl in our rural areas, and this is not limited to places of public worship, but also seniors living.”

The approval to demolish a number of existing structures and works were also given the green light as part of the Court’s decision. An updated Plan of Management and Traffic Management Plan were submitted to address requirements of the judgement.

Image: The Hills Shire