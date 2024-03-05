G.J. Gardner Homes has released a number of housing designs for smaller lots, which the builder says will appeal to first home buyers and those looking to purchase at an affordable price point.

The range of one and two storey homes, dubbed The Greenfields, seek to maximise living space and functionality and are designed to fit on a narrow 10-14-metre-wide frontage. The new homes have been created following extensive research that found that new home approvals are on the slide, and the majority of new available blocks sit between 300 and 400 square metres.

“With rising land costs, home buyers are even more conscious of their money and quite often are working with a smaller budget in mind, yet still dream of owning a spacious traditional detached family home,” says G.J. Gardner Homes CEO, Trent Gardner.

“As the great Australian dream of acreage blocks fades, more and more people are seeing the value and benefit of low maintenance living where they can reap the benefits of a home that fits new land estates yet allows for larger living spaces.”

“The fact you can have a family home with a plethora of indoor and outdoor living spaces and lifestyle appeal despite its modest width and block size, is a huge selling point.”

Gardner says that the well-designed and well-priced product creates a perfect storm for first home buyers looking to capitalise on grant schemes.

“In the current market, it is becoming more challenging for hopeful first home buyers to find new build homes under the property price caps to access government grant schemes,” he says.

“With our new range and by accessing the government incentives on the table, first home buyers can weigh up the small initial deposit required, and in turn get to enjoy an affordable – yet high-quality and spacious – home.”