Frasers Property Australia and Frasers Property Industrial’s headquarters at Rhodes Corporate Park has received WELL recertification by the WELL Building Institute (IWBI), after first gaining the certification in 2017.

The recertification sees the building’s level upgraded to Platinum from Gold, which was initially awarded by the institute.

Initiatives such as the formalisation of a flexible working policy, Reconciliation Action Plan, business continuity strategy, domestic violence policy and Modern Slavery Statement contributed to the WELL recertification.

These initiatives are complemented by innovations to deliver enhanced comfort to employees, such as a filtration system which creates superior indoor air quality and lighting aligned with the body’s natural circadian rhythms, for a more holistic, positive impact on wellbeing.

Reini Otter, Fraser Property Industrial’s Chief Executive Officer, says the company is proud to have reached a higher level of certification through its initiatives.

“Frasers Property Industrial is proud to be continuously pushing industry standards forward by putting people at the centre of our operations to create engaged and sustainable environments for both our employees and customers,” he says.

“The Australian-first recertification of our office space to the highest WELL standard is a proud achievement for our team. Supporting the wellbeing of our people is more important than ever as we live through the cycle of lockdowns, restrictions and operational changes that have resulted from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Anthony Boyd, Chief Executive Officer, Frasers Property Australia, says the WELL recertification is an important benchmark for the company in delivering the objectives of its comprehensive sustainability strategy.

“Frasers Property Australia is invested in delivering social, environmental and economic sustainability outcomes across our communities, offices and sites because we believe this enhances the way we live and work together,” he says.

“A focus on people is a key pillar of our sustainability strategy. The people-focused policies and initiatives we have in place, enabling us to be the first in Australia to achieve WELL recertification, create a sense of belonging among the team in an environment that enables them to thrive.”

The IWBI’s President and CEO, Rachel Hodgdon, says the companies are thoroughly deserving of their recertification.

“This achievement is a testament to Frasers Property’s ongoing commitment to the health and well-being of their staff at their Rhodes office,” she says.

“This destination sets the bar high for all WELL projects approaching recertification. We are proud of Frasers Property’s continued leadership and partnership to make the places where we work, live, and play healthier for all.”

Hodgdon isays Frasers Property Australia and Frasers Property Industrial’s evolving commitment to people first workplaces has seem them have their WELL certification upgraded from Gold to Platinum.

“As an early adopter of WELL in Australia, Frasers Property has played an important role in pivoting the regional market towards the current health and well-being focused momentum,” she says.

